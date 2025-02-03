Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United: Player Ratings From a Gritty Comeback Win by the Blues
Chelsea came back to defeat West Ham 2–1 at Stamford Bridge to earn one of the most hard-fought three points of the Enzo Maresca era.
The Blues struggled in the final third in the opening half, looking unimaginative near the box with Marc Cucurella acting as their most dangerous player. To make matters even worse, Levi Colwill gifted Jarrod Bowen the ball through on goal for the England international to fire the visitors ahead 42 minutes into the contest.
Maresca's side dominated possession in the second half; however, they continued to look powerless to break through West Ham's low block. Maresca quickly went to his bench for solutions and found one in Pedro Neto. The Portugal international fired in a cross and after a few rebounds, the last one fell right back to him and he slotted in Chelsea's equalizer.
Neto's goal reinvigorated Chelsea. What they lacked in clarity in the final third they compensated with determination and energy, as the side looked desperate to go ahead. Ten minutes after Neto's goal, Cole Palmer fired in a cross that deflected off Aaron Wan-Bissaka and found its way to the back of the net to secure Chelsea's winner.
It was a gritty win for Chelsea that sees them climb back into fourth place in the Premier League. The Blues continue to lack the attacking quality they showed in the first half of the season; however, it was an encouraging second half performance that puts them back in the Champions League places.
Player ratings from Chelsea's win below.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. West Ham United (4-2-3-1)
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Filip Jörgensen
6.6/10
RB: Reece James
7.7/10
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
7/10
CB: Levi Colwill
7.2/10
LB: Marc Cucurella
7.5/10
CM: Moisés Caicedo
7.6/10
CM: Enzo Fernández
7.5/10
RW: Noni Madueke
7.1/10
AM: Cole Palmer
7.9/10
LW: Jadon Sancho
6.6/10
ST: Nicolas Jackson
6.3/10
SUB: Marc Guiu (52' for Jackson)
6.6/10
SUB: Pedro Neto (52' for Sancho)
7.5/10
SUB: Malo Gusto (61' for James)
6.5/10
SUB: Christopher Nkunku (61' for Madueke)
6.3/10
SUB: Trevoh Chalobah (90' for Palmer)
N/A