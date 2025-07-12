‘Deal Agreed’—Chelsea Accept Premier League Rivals Bid for Wantaway Star
Chelsea have accepted a bid of £25 million ($33.8 million) from Bournemouth for goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović, it has emerged.
Petrović joined Chelsea from New England Revolution in the summer of 2023 and caught the eye in his debut season, ending the campaign as Mauricio Pochettino’s first-choice goalkeeper. But the arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca saw the Serbia international fall down the pecking order.
He was sent on loan to sister side Strasbourg for the 2024–25 campaign—a deal which included a gentleman’s agreement for a £25 million permanent transfer this summer—and Petrović dazzled once again as he ended the campaign with 10 clean sheets.
Tipped to compete for Chelsea’s starting spot again upon his return, it soon emerged that Petrović had requested to be left out of the Blues’ Club World Cup squad as he wanted to leave the club permanently.
Plenty of suitors lined up with offers but, as revealed by The Athletic, Petrović has agreed to join Bournemouth, with Chelsea keeping their word and accepting a £25 million offer from the Cherries.
Bournemouth need a new goalkeeper after bidding farewell to Kepa Arrizabalaga after his loan spell from Chelsea came to an end this summer. The Spain international has since completed a permanent switch to Arsenal.
The merry-go-round could continue as Strasbourg’s search for a replacement for Petrović is expected to lead them to Chelsea youngster Mike Penders, who L’Équipe note is expected to join Liam Rosenior’s side on a season-long loan.
After a summer of heavy spending, which has brought Liam Delap, João Pedro and Jamie Gittens alongside pre-agreed deals for Dário Essugo, Estêvão Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Páez, Chelsea’s focus is on selling fringe players to raise money.
Those who spent last season out on loan alongside Petrović, including Axel Disasi, Renato Veiga, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling and João Félix, are available for transfer, while Chelsea are on the cusp of raising £52 million ($70.3 million) through the sale of Noni Madueke to Arsenal.