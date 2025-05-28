Chelsea Achieve Historic European Competition Feat Joining Jose Mourinho
Chelsea defeated Real Betis 3–1 in the Conference League final to lift the first piece of silverware since new ownership took over the club in 2022. In doing so, they became the first European club to win all three UEFA competitions.
The Blues won the Champions League in 2011–12 and 2020–21, the Europa League in 2012–13 and 2018–19 and Conference League this season.
It's the ninth piece of European silverware Chelsea can display in their trophy cabinets, having also one the now extinct UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup on two occasions, the same amount of times they lifted the UEFA Super Cup.
From the moment the 2024–25 Conference League field was set, Chelsea were tapped as the overwhelming favorites to win the competition. After going down to Betis early in the final, the Blues responded with four goals in the last 30 minutes of the match to lift the trophy of the one European competition they were missing.
Although the Blues are the first team to achieve such a feat, there's one individual that had already done it, long-time Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese manager won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, the Europa League with Manchester United and the Conference League with Roma.
The last three seasons Chelsea have been involved in a European competition outside of the Champions League, they've gone on to lift the trophy all three times.
Having already secured Champions League football for 2025–26 in the final matchday of the Premier League season, Enzo Maresca's first season in charge comes to an end with a European trophy.
The youngest squad in Premier League history will now turn their attention to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and reinforcing the squad in the summer transfer window.