‘No Longer Untouchable’—Chelsea Consider Selling Star, Serie A Clubs Interested
Nicolas Jackson has been linked with a shock Chelsea exit, with his place at the club beginning to be questioned since Liam Delap’s arrival.
Jackson has frustrated Chelsea supporters with reckless red cards, against Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League game last month and during a shock defeat to Flamengo in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.
His goal return since joining the Blues from Villarreal in 2023 has been respectable, rather than outstanding, while Delap has quickly managed to impress with a different kind of style.
In Italy, Gianluca Di Marzio writes that Jackson is “no longer untouchable” from a transfer perspective at Stamford Bridge, implying that Chelsea could be willing to sell when they weren’t before. As such, Juventus are claimed to be “sounding him out”.
Juve are said to have already held “exploratory talks”, which puts them ahead of domestic rivals and reigning Serie A champions Napoli—Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez and Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca are considered greater priorities at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Jackson publicly apologised to Chelsea fans following his Flamengo dismissal.
“I want to say sorry. To the club, the staff, my teammates, and all the fans watching, I let you down,” he said.
“Another red card...and honestly, I’m so angry at myself. I work hard every day to help the team not to put us in this kind of situation. I still don’t fully understand how it happened. But one thing is clear: it wasn’t intentional. Just a football moment that went the wrong way.
“No excuses. I take full responsibility. I’ll reflect, I’ll grow, and I’ll come back stronger for the badge and for everyone who believes in me. Sorry.”