‘Strong Player’—Club Director Provides Clear Update on Jadon Sancho Transfer
While recognising the quality of Jadon Sancho, Roma sporting director Frederic Massara effectively ruled his club out of a deal for Manchester United’s wantaway winger, citing a lack of “motivation” from the problematic player in question.
Sancho has been floating in transfer limbo all summer. Chelsea opted to pay a £5 million ($6.8 million) penalty to send the 25-year-old forward back to Manchester United at the start of June after failing to agree upon suitable personal terms to make his loan move permanent.
There have been extensive links back to the Bundesliga for a third spell at Borussia Dortmund, while several Serie A suitors have emerged. Roma reportedly cemented their interest by presenting a total transfer package worth £20 million, only to become the latest team rebuffed by Sancho and his representatives.
“Sancho is a strong player, linked to all Italian teams,” Massara told Sky Sport Italia. “For now, he remains [only] a possibility because I don’t think the conditions are right, especially the motivation, to move forward with the deal.”
It has been claimed that Sancho’s difficulty in finding a new suitor doesn’t necessarily revolve around his salary requests. The player’s agents have been accused of demanding “high commission” on the deal, placing more financial strain on an agreement which is already delicately poised.
Sancho’s options are rapidly dwindling. Juventus do not consider the mercurial forward to be a priority piece of business and face the same economic restraints as Roma. Dortmund appear to be progressing with a deal for Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka instead of Sancho, leaving the England international with a potential route to Turkey.
Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı has made his desire to sign Sancho abundantly clear. The club’s feverish fanbase have echoed that stance on social media by flooding the forward’s various channels with calls to move to Istanbul, a city where he would also find a familiar face in the dugout.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær was the manager who brought Sancho to Manchester United for a lofty £73 million back in 2021. The Norwegian coach was sacked four months later yet has still remained fond of the fleet-footed winger.