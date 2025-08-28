‘Permission to Travel’—Chelsea Close on Permanent Christopher Nkunku Sale
Chelsea look set to finally offload Christopher Nkunku after a new report revealed a transfer fee agreement with AC Milan has been reached.
Nkunku has underwhelmed since joining Chelsea from RB Leipzig as one of Europe’s most prolific attackers, racking up 87 goals and assists across 2021–22 and 2022–23 alone. Frustrating injuries and competition for playing time limited him to 23 goal involvements in two seasons with the Blues.
Leipzig have been heavily linked with a reunion, while Bayern Munich are the Bundesliga’s other rumoured suitors. However, Milan have more recently emerged on the scene. The Rossoneri were unwilling to press forward with previous interest in Manchester United’s Rasmus Højlund, but now appear to be on the cusp of becoming Nkunku’s new club. A Victor Boniface deal also fell through.
The Athletic writes that an overall package worth up to €42 million (£36.2 million) for Nkunku has been agreed, which includes a sell-on clause in case Milan cash in on the Frenchman in the future. Personal terms are also said to be in place, with the player granted permission to travel for a medical.
Selling Nkunku will help bring even more money back into Chelsea and assist with ongoing pursuits of the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Fermín López.
A deal for Garnacho looks increasingly likely before Monday’s deadline following a report that a compromise over a transfer fee with Manchester United is now expected.
Interest in López appears to be a little more opportunistic but would beef up depth in the No. 10 role, particularly with Nkunku now on his way out. The 22-year-old has been an important player for Barcelona since a surprise senior breakthrough in 2023, but the chance to profit might be hard for the Catalans to turn down, given implications for the outstanding registrations of several players.