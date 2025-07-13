Chelsea Become First Team to Achieve Historic International Competition Feat
Chelsea resoundingly defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3–0 to become the first team to win the new, expanded iteration of the FIFA Club World Cup.
The Blues defied the pre-final odds and dominated the Champions League winners. The victory saw Chelsea lift their second trophy of the season, but also achieve something never done before in world football: win every single international club competition European teams have access to.
Perhaps even more impressive, Chelsea have reached this impressive feat in only six years. Since 2019, Chelsea have won the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, and both formats of the Club World Cup.
The Blues dispatched Arsenal in the 2018–19 Europa League final. Two years later, they bested Manchester City in the 2020–21 Champions League final and went on to win the 2021 Club World Cup, defeating Palmeiras 2–1 in the final. Less than two months ago, Chelsea pummeled Real Betis 4–1 in the Conference League final to become the first team to win all three European competitions.
Now, in the first ever 32-team Club World Cup, Chelsea completed international football at the club level by becoming the first monarchs of FIFA's new summer tournament.
Over the past 15 years, Chelsea have become synonymous with winning international finals. The Blues have won seven of the eight international finals they've played since 2012 and are now the only English club that have conquered the Club World Cup twice.
It's an astonishing accomplishment by the Blues. After struggling to return to prominence since the start of the Todd Bohely-Clearlake Captial ownership era, winning the Club World Cup signals the return of one of the biggest clubs in world football since the start of the 21st century.