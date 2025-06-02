Chelsea in Jadon Sancho ‘Dispute’, Man Utd Learn ‘Decision Deadline’
Chelsea’s final decision on whether to sign Jadon Sancho permanently is reportedly imminent, although an agreement over contract terms has not yet been reached and a return to Manchester United is still a possibility.
The Blues are seemingly keen on signing Sancho after he spent the 2024–25 season on loan at Stamford Bridge. The winger hardly lit up the Premier League under Enzo Maresca, but he did enjoy the most productive season of his career since returning to English shores.
Sancho notched seven Premier League goal contributions in 31 appearances for Chelsea before scoring in their Conference League final victory over Real Betis at the end of May. The Englishman enjoyed several bright moments for the Blues but struggled for consistency and endured lengthy periods without contributing all that much.
“We are going to sit with the club and decide what happens for next year,” Maresca said in the aftermath of Chelsea’s success in Wroclaw. The Italian seemingly wants Sancho to be a part of his squad moving forward, but the club are struggling to reach an agreement with the player.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea remain in contact with Sancho’s entourage and will soon decide whether to go through with the permanent deal. There’s currently a salary dispute, with Sancho signing a mammoth contract with Manchester United worth a reportedly weekly sum of £250,000 ($340,000).
If Chelsea opt against signing the 25-year-old this summer, they’ll have to send Man Utd £5 million ($6.78 million) in compensation. The Red Devils, meanwhile, added a £25 million ($33.88 million) obligation to buy clause in Sancho’s loan.
While the winger failed to unanimously win over the Blues fanbase during the 2024–25 season, United’s willingness to cut ties via a low asking price reduces the risk on Chelsea’s behalf.
Even if they sign Sancho permanently, the west London outfit are expected to pursue another right-footed winger this summer. Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens and United’s Alejandro Garnacho are among the players linked.