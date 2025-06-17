Report: Chelsea Join Liverpool, Man Utd in Race for Emerging Ligue 1 Talent
Chelsea are the latest side to enquire about the availability of Lyon winger Malick Fofana, multiple reports have revealed.
Fofana arrived at Lyon in January 2024 as a replacement for the departed Bradley Barcola, who joined Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, and the 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive first full season in French football, scoring 11 goals and contributing six assists across all competitions.
Chelsea are known to be on the hunt for a new forward. They failed with an approach for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens before the Club World Cup and manager Enzo Maresca recently admitted bolstering out wide is among the club’s top priorities.
As first revealed by French publication L'Équipe, an enquiry has been made by Chelsea, who have joined the long list of Premier League suitors for Fofana. The Blues’ interest was soon backed up by The Athletic.
It is claimed Chelsea are the first side to make contact with Lyon, but Liverpool have long been in contact with Fofana’s representatives and are thought to have a real chance of signing the Belgium international this summer. Manchester United are also named as an interested party.
Lyon are facing financial uncertainty this summer, having been provisionally relegated because of the severity of their issues, but the sales of Rayan Cherki to Manchester City and Saïd Benrahma to Saudi side Neom have eased the pressure.
As a result, Lyon are prepared to demand around €50 million (£42.6 million, $57.8 million) to part ways with Fofana, who is under contract until 2028.
Chelsea’s approach is not thought to have led to anything concrete at this point. Gittens remains a key target but Dortmund’s tough negotiating stance has clearly prompted a response from Maresca’s side.