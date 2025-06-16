‘Going to Happen’—Enzo Maresca Names Chelsea’s Transfer Priority
Enzo Maresca has confirmed Chelsea are looking to sign a new winger following the end of Jadon Sancho’s loan from Manchester United.
While the Blues had agreed to an obligation to sign Sancho permanently this summer for £25 million ($33.9 million), they ultimately paid £5 million ($6.8 million) to back out of the agreement after failing to strike a deal over personal terms with the winger.
Chelsea wasted little time in trying to replace Sancho. They were locked in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over Jamie Gittens during the pre-Club World Cup transfer window, only to temporarily walk away when it became clear a deal would not be agreed before the tournament began. Now registered in the Dortmund squad for the competition, Gittens cannot represent a second club this summer.
With there no longer being a need to rush negotiations, Chelsea are expected to return to the negotiating table for Gittens, with Maresca making his desire to sign a new winger abundantly clear.
“Jadon is not with us so for sure that is a position [winger] we need to do something,” Maresca told reporters before Chelsea’s Club World Cup opener against LAFC on Monday.
“We have Noni [Madueke], Pedro [Neto] and Ty [George] only as the proper wingers so something for sure is going to happen. When the transfer window is open, for sure, we can do something.”
While Chelsea’s bids for Gittens suggests the 20-year-old is the preferred target, the Blues are known admirers of several alternatives. The Daily Mail insist Chelsea remain among the suitors of Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, with Athletic Club’s Nico Williams also of interest.
Williams, however, is thought to be pushing to join Barcelona, making a switch to Stamford Bridge highly unlikely as it stands.