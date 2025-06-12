Chelsea, Liverpool Sent Strong Warning Over €100 Million Striker Transfer
Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Markus Krösche has warned clubs interested in Hugo Ekitiké that the striker will remain with the club unless their lofty valuation is met this summer.
After initially striking a devastating partnership with Omar Marmoush during the first half of the season, Ekitiké took the reins after the Egyptian departed for Manchester City in January to ensure Frankfurt finished third in the Bundesliga.
The Frenchman enjoyed the most productive season of his senior career in 2024–25 as he scored 15 times and notched eight assists for an improved Frankfurt side that will be back in the Champions League next term.
Ekitiké’s impressive campaign, combined with the array of striker-needy clubs among Europe’s elite, has seen the 22-year-old emerge as a transfer rumour mill protagonist at the start of the summer window, with Premier League clubs Liverpool and Chelsea among the interested parties.
However, if either of them are to land Ekitiké, they must match Frankfurt’s lofty €100 million (£85.3 million, $115.9 million) valuation. Club director Krösche has said the French striker will not leave the club this summer unless such a bid is received.
“If the price isn’t right, then he will stay with us," Krösche told Wiesbadener Kurier. “We don’t have to sell Hugo.”
Chelsea reportedly asked for the conditions of any potential deal a couple of weeks ago, but have already added Liam Delap to their ranks. Liverpool, meanwhile, have reached a €150 million (£135.7 million, $184.3 million) agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for the services of Florian Wirtz and are highly unlikely to pursue another expensive deal without first overseeing several significant departures.
The striker hasn’t been in action over the June international break due to a back injury, and he won’t be competing at the U21 European Championships as a result. Thus, further scouting opportunities will be limited this summer, but Frankfurt are scheduled to face Premier League side Fulham in pre-season.