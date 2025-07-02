Chelsea Maintain Club World Cup Rivalry With Social Media Jibe
Chelsea have not let their social media feud with Flamengo fizzle out, fuelling the bubbling animosity with an X post pinned to the top of the club’s official account.
“London Blue’s quarterfinal tie,” the simple message reads ahead of the upcoming Club World Cup clash with Palmeiras.
The use of ‘London Blue’ is not an homage to Pro Evolution Soccer, but is instead a notable jibe at Flamengo, who used that specific term after condemning the Premier League club to a 3–1 group-stage defeat.
“Easy win against London Blue,” Flamengo’s official English language account wrote.
Flamengo took full advantage of Nicolas Jackson’s rash red card, romping to a convincing victory which gave their social media admin ample opportunity to antagonise Chelsea’s fanbase.
Above an image of Danilo celebrating Flamengo’s second goal in three minutes, the club’s X account wrote: “Where did the Chelsea fans go?”
Yet, the baiting had begun before the opening whistle. One video showed Flamengo’s supporters gathering outside Lincoln Financial Field which was titled: “Chelsea fans in SHOCK as they find out what real fans look like.”
Some supporters were concerned that this was the work of a rogue employee, yet the account doubled down: “Can confirm that admin did no get fired.”
The outfit from Rio de Janeiro finished above Chelsea in Group D although that only earned them the challenge of facing Bayern Munich in the last 16. In an act of good faith which Chelsea were not afforded, Flamengo presented their German rivals with a plate expressing “its recognition for your participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025”.
“It is an honor to share this global stage with your institution, in celebration of the values of sport, excellence and fair play.”
Flamengo were convincingly beaten 4–2, while Chelsea advanced to the final eight—much to the sweet satisfaction of the club’s social media team.
