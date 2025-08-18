Chelsea, Man City Sent Xavi Simons Transfer Warning, ‘Preferred Destination’ Revealed
RB Leipzig director Marcel Schäfer has warned suitors of midfielder Xavi Simons that they are prepared to stand firm with their demands over a summer transfer.
Chelsea have been chasing Simons for weeks but now face rival interest from Bayern Munich, while reports have even named Manchester City as possible suitors as they brace for a potential departure for Tottenham Hotspur-linked Savinho.
After missing training in pre-season because of the speculation, Simons returned to the Leipzig team at the weekend to score a goal and create another in a 4–2 victory over Sandhausen in the DFB-Pokal, after which Schäfer fired a message to the teams chasing Simons’s signature.
“A transfer will only happen if it makes sporting and financial sense,” the sporting director told ZDF. “If that’s not the case, Xavi will be an RB Leipzig player next year as well.”
Despite that bullish stance, Leipzig are thought to be keen to offload Simons after he made his desire to join Chelsea clear earlier this window. The Dutchman has dropped social media hints about his transfer wish and is reported to be doing what he can to force through a move to Stamford Bridge.
According to ESPN, this has involved directly informing the club of his preference, which is to join Chelsea over City or Bayern.
Chelsea are thought to be ready to pay as much as €60 million (£51.8 million, $70.2 million) to land Simons this summer, but the Blues still need to free up space in their squad before pursuing a deal. Christopher Nkunku, formerly of Leipzig, has been touted as a potential makeweight in a swap deal, but it is Bayern who are leading the race for the Frenchman’s signature.
Simons is not the only player under consideration by Chelsea, who are also looking to sign Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho. Enzo Maresca’s side are thought to be interested in bringing in both players but need to free up space in the squad.