When Does the First Summer Transfer Window Close?
The 2025 summer transfer window looks a little bit different as a result of FIFA’s expansion of the Club World Cup.
The revamped and worryingly lucrative tournament is FIFA’s latest grand idea to improve the game while warming the United States up for their World Cup hosting duties alongside North American neighbours Canada and Mexico next summer.
However, before we consider potential world champions, there’s a 2025–26 domestic season to navigate and multiple transfer windows to enjoy/endure. The aforementioned Club World Cup means there have been moves aplenty at the start of the latest iteration, but we’re set for a brief break before the window truly kicks into gear.
Here’s everything you need to know regarding the closing dates of the 2025 summer transfer window.
2025 Summer Transfer Window Dates
The 2025 summer transfer window opened on Sunday 1 June—the day after Paris Saint-Germain’s emphatic 5–0 triumph in the Champions League final—and will close on Tuesday, 10 June at 7 p.m. BST (11 a.m. PT, 2 p.m. ET) ahead of the Club World Cup.
Teams have thus been given an opportunity to bolster their squads for the expanded tournament, with Real Madrid, in particular, making use of the exceptional registration period—which applies only to the 20 national associations with clubs playing in the competition. Madrid have already drafted in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth and struck a deal with Liverpool to release Trent Alexander-Arnold from his contract early.
The two Premier League clubs competing, Chelsea and Manchester City, are working hard to complete deals before the first deadline of the summer closes. The Blues are pushing to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens. Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders and Lyon’s Rayan Cherki are thought to be City bound.
The window reopens on Monday, June 16 and will close at 7 p.m. BST (11 a.m. PT, 2 p.m. ET) on Monday, 1 September. The 2024–25 Premier League season is expected to get underway on August 16.
Why Is There a Break in 2025 Summer Transfer Window?
The 2025 summer transfer window is split into two because of the expanded Club World Cup—now a 32-team month-long tournament.
Last October, FIFA agreed to offer teams competing the chance to sign players before the tournament by opening the transfer window early. In 2024, the summer transfer window didn’t open until June 14.
However, as a result of Premier League rules—which state that the summer transfer window can last for a maximum of 12 weeks—there will be a six-day break between the closure of the first window and the start of the second.
The pre-Club World Cup window is exempt from these rules, though, as it’s considered an exceptional registration period.
When Is the 2025 Club World Cup?
The revamped Club World Cup takes place in the United States this summer, with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami kicking the tournament off against Egyptian giants Al Ahly on June 14.
The tournament, which will now take place every four years as opposed to annually, concludes just shy of a month later on 13 July—seven weeks before the summer transfer window closes.