Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Newcastle: Epic Comeback Staged in Tyneside Thriller
An inspired second-half display spared Chelsea’s blushes as they came from two goals down to draw 2–2 with Newcastle United in a thrilling affair at St James’ Park.
A breathless start saw Newcastle bully the Blues and race into a two-goal lead within 20 minutes, Nick Woltemade earning redemption for his decisive Tyne-Wear derby own goal by netting twice from close range. Chelsea were unable to produce a response of any description during a chastening first half.
But Chelsea did reply immediately after the break as Reece James whipped home an exquisite free kick, with João Pedro then providing the equaliser after Trevoh Chalobah fortuitously escaped punishment for a careless challenge in the penalty area.
Chelsea huffed and puffed for the winner at the end of a feisty affair that drew 10 yellow cards—and could have seen a late red for James—but the Blues were ultimately forced to accept a hard-fought point.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—8.2: Made two excellent saves in the opening 10 minutes, the first of which was unfortunate to end up with Woltemade scoring. Helpless with the German’s second and even ended with a surprise assist for Pedro’s effort.
RB: Malo Gusto—5.9: Absolutely tormented by Gordon from the first whistle. After last weekend’s terrific attacking display, Gusto’s defensive deficiencies were emphatically underscored on Tyneside. Booked for dissent to cap an awful display.
CB: Wesley Fofana—6.4: Pickpocketed by Gordon in the build up to the opener and then unnecessarily fouled the winger for the free kick that resulted in Newcastle’s second, even failing to track the German’s run.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—7.1: Failed to clear as the ball fell to Woltemade in the fourth minute and should have conceded a penalty for a forceful barge shortly after the break. Steadied himself after the spot kick appeals.
LB: Marc Cucurella—6.6: Not the only one to make a nervous start at St James’ Park as Jacob Murphy’s tenacity caused him issues, with the Spaniard struggling to settle himself as the game wore on.
DM: Reece James—7.5: An absolutely gorgeous free kick revived the Blues and Chelsea looked far more assured when the Englishman was restored to right back. Saved a certain goal in the second half with a crucial tackle on Harvey Barnes, but was arguably fortunate to avoid a late red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—8.1: The only survivor from victory against Cardiff City midweek and was one of few to do himself justice during a dismal first half for the Blues. Charged into tackles and did his best to protect a disorganised backline.
RW: Pedro Neto—6.9: Came alive after the restart and provided real threat with his searing speed. Offered Chelsea plenty of encouragement on the counter attack.
AM: Cole Palmer—6.7: Took plenty of knocks and kicks at St James’ Park, several of which inexplicably went unpunished, but Chelsea’s usual talisman was unable to produce any major moments of inspiration.
LW: Alejandro Garnacho—7.4: One could argue he was fortunate to avoid a red card in the first half for a studs-up challenge, although a dismissal would have been harsh. Much improved after the break and was involved in some of Chelsea’s most dangerous moments.
ST: João Pedro—7.9: Offered very little to Chelsea in the final third for the most part, but showed hunger and composure to score the equaliser.
Substitute
Rating
Enzo Fernández (54’ for Gusto)
6.4
Andrey Santos (80’ for Palmer)
6.3
Subs not used: Filip Jörgensen (GK), Benoît Badiashile, Josh Acheampong, Jorrel Hato, Tosin Adarabioyo, Facundo Buonanotte, Marc Guiu.
Newcastle United (4-3-3)
Starting XI: Aaron Ramsdale; Lewis Miley, Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schär, Lewis Hall; Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Ramsey; Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon.
Subs used: Harvey Barnes, Yoane Wissa, Anthony Elanga, Joe Willock
Player of the Match: Nick Woltemade
Chelsea Player of the Match: Robert Sánchez
Newcastle 2–2 Chelsea: How It Unfolded at St James’ Park
Chelsea made 10 changes from the team that beat Cardiff in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night as Enzo Maresca reverted to a familiar lineup. The Blues entered the game having tasted four successive defeats at St James’ Park, but their impressive Premier League away record and Newcastle’s injury-hit backline offered hope of an end to their Tyneside hoodoo.
However, a nightmare start undermined their aspirations as Woltemade fired home an ugly goal, from Chelsea’s perspective, after just four minutes. Wesley Fofana surrendered possession inside his own half and an excellent save from Robert Sánchez following a swift counter attack couldn’t prevent Newcastle’s towering German from rifling home the rebound.
Things soon went from bad to worse for the Blues as Woltemade doubled his tally and Newcastle’s lead before the midpoint of the first half. An excellent cross from Gordon was deftly toe-poked beyond Sánchez and after a lengthy VAR check, Woltemade was adjudged to be onside by a matter of millimetres. Chelsea simply couldn’t handle the intensity of their hosts.
They continued to be outplayed and outfought until the half-time whistle, Newcastle’s smothering press completely bamboozling the Blues. Woltemade should have clinched his hat-trick on the cusp of half time following more apathetic Chelsea defending, but the forward somehow struck wide of Sánchez’s post.
There could hardly have been a bigger gulf between the sides during the first half, but within several minutes of the restart Chelsea had a crucial lifeline. A moment of magic reduced the deficit as Chelsea skipper James caressed an inch-perfect free kick off the inside of the post and beyond Aaron Ramsdale’s reach.
Chelsea’s joy should have been short-lived as Chalobah clattered Gordon inside the penalty area minutes later, but referee Andy Madley and VAR Peter Bankes waved away furious appeals. The Blues soon took advantage of their good fortune and a defensive disaster from Malick Thiaw to equalise.
Pedro kept Sánchez’s long kick alive and benefitted from Thiaw’s uncertainty and subsequent slip as he raced through on goal, calmly slotting into the bottom corner to complete a remarkable comeback. Whatever Maresca said to his players at half time had worked wonders.
An end-to-end affair continued to entertain as both sides sought a winning goal and Newcastle would have found it had it not been for James. An incredible last-ditch challenge denied Barnes when through on goal, with the Newcastle winger proceeding to fire wide from close range despite being unmarked at Chelsea’s far post.
James was subject of a late VAR check for a pull on Barnes that would have resulted in a red card for the right back for denying a goalscoring opportunity, but the Englishman escaped punishment as Chelsea held on for a hard-fought point at the end of a bonkers affair.
Newcastle vs. Chelsea Half Time Stats
Statistic
Newcastle
Chelsea
Possession
50%
50%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.97
0.24
Total Shots
7
4
Shots on Target
5
0
Big Chances
6
0
Pass Accuracy
80%
78%
Fouls Committed
6
6
Corners
4
0
Newcastle vs. Chelsea Full Time Stats
Statistic
Newcastle
Chelsea
Possession
47%
53%
Expected Goals (xG)
2.26
1.25
Total Shots
11
13
Shots on Target
5
4
Big Chances
7
1
Pass Accuracy
77%
81%
Fouls Committed
13
14
Corners
6
4