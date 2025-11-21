Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley: Estevao With Another Chance to Shine
Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they visit Burnley at Turf Moor.
The Blues lost their previous meeting with one of the newly-promoted sides as they were defeated in stoppage time by Sunderland back in October, but will be eager to make amends and avoid a blunder in Lancashire. Having won seven of their last nine matches in all competitions, they’re well-placed to swerve another slip-up.
With Barcelona and Arsenal to come after the trip to Burnley, Enzo Maresca will be tempted to rotate his side on Saturday. However, keen to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City, the Italian might select his strongest XI—excluding several injury absentees.
Here is how Chelsea could line up against the Clarets.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Despite lingering doubts over the Spaniard’s quality, he’s managed five clean sheets from 11 consecutive starts in the Premier League. He’s failed to shut out Burnley in four previous duels.
RB: Malo Gusto—Gusto earned his eighth senior appearance for France last weekend and provided two assists in the 4–1 thrashing of Azerbaijan. He scored in his last Chelsea appearance and will be eager to keep up his impressive attacking form.
CB: Wesley Fofana—Fofana didn’t join compatriot Gusto on international duty and should therefore be well rested for the trip to Burnley. He’s started the last two Premier League games and appears to have regained Maresca’s trust.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah was an unused substitute for England in their victories over Serbia and Albania, but will certainly feature against Burnley on his Chelsea return. The centre back is a guaranteed starter in the heart of defence.
LB: Marc Cucurella—There are few better or more reliable left backs in world football than Cucurella. The Spain international has caught the eye with his attacking displays this season, only Enzo Fernández and Pedro Neto creating more chances in the league than him.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo is the best holding midfielder in the world right now as he continues to offer complete defensive protection and even attacking output in the engine room. He will be integral for Chelsea during a challenging period.
DM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández’s return from injury means that Reece James can be saved for the upcoming clashes with Barça and Arsenal. The Argentine has been super consistent for Chelsea this season.
AM: João Pedro—Pedro was used sparingly by Carlo Ancelotti over the international break, barely making an impact in Brazil’s friendlies. That means he’s fresh for the battle with Burnley, against whom he’s never tasted victory in the Premier League.
RW: Estêvão—The 18-year-old was tipped for Ballon d’Or success over the international break as he scored in both of Brazil’s friendlies. With Pedro Neto perhaps rested for midweek, Estêvão could be handed another start.
ST: Liam Delap—Delap will hope his stuttering start to life in west London experiences lift off on Saturday. The towering centre forward has struggled with injuries and disciplinary issues at Chelsea.
LW: Alejandro Garnacho—The summer recruit has been bright in recent Chelsea matches, producing two assists in the win over Wolves before the internationals. He now has four goal contributions in his last four games.