Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Everton: Premier League
Chelsea visit Everton eyeing a victory that could potentially see them eclipse Liverpool atop the Premier League standings come Christmas.
Enzo Maresca's Blues are firing on all cylinders. They're unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions and currently on a five game winning streak in the Premier League that has seen them surge to second in the standings. Despite Maresca and his players continuously disregarding the prospect of being involved in the title race, reality is, Chelsea are contending.
Facing 16th place Everton won't be an easy fixture. Chelsea have only mustered one win from their last seven trips to Goodison Park and only last week, Sean Dyche's side stifled Arsenal at the Emirates, forcing Mikel Arteta's team to settle for a scoreless draw.
After a good stretch without injury issues, Chelsea will be without Benoît Badiashile who joins countryman, Wesley Fofana, and Reece James on the injured list. Marc Cucurella's suspension further maims the Blues defensive depth. Romeo Lavia is doubtful and Mykhailo Mudryk will also be unavailable as he awaits a verdict on his positive doping test.
Here's how Chelsea could line up at Everton.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Sánchez will hope to build from his save-filled performance against Brentford a week ago.
RB: Malo Gusto—Gusto will continue to patrol Chelsea's right flank.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—The former Fulham man must take advantage of the opportunities he'll get while other more utilized center backs are unavailable.
CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill will partner Adarabioyo looking for Chelsea's second league clean sheet of the month.
LB: Renato Veiga—The versatile Veiga will slide in at left back for the suspended Cucurella.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo hopes to continue his impressive form so far this season.
CM: Enzo Fernández—The Argentine midfielder is going through his best run of form since his arrival to Stamford Bridge.
RW: Pedro Neto—Noni Madueke's presence in the UEFA Conference League lineup midweek gives Neto a strong chance to feature from the start vs. Everton.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer scored four goals in Chelsea's 6–0 victory last time out against Everton.
LW: Jadon Sancho—Sancho's Chelsea career has gotten off to a promising start and with Mudryk's uncertain situation, he seems to have fully taken over the starting role on the left wing.
ST: Nicolas Jackson—Jackson is already just five goals away from equaling his Premier League total tally from last season.