Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd: Premier League
Chelsea host Manchester United in their penultimate Premier League fixture of the season on Friday evening.
The Blues are itching for victory over the Red Devils as they aim to take a sizeable leap towards Champions League qualification. With Man Utd focused on their upcoming Europa League final and in dire Premier League form, an enormous opportunity presents itself to Chelsea in their hunt for a top five finish.
Injuries and suspensions in the striker department is Chelsea's main concern heading into the encounter, with Enzo Maresca forced to get creative with his attacking setup. Fortunately, the Italian is blessed with an abundance of stars in each area of the pitch.
Here is how Chelsea could line up at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Chelsea's defence has been slightly more watertight since the March international break and Sánchez has made some important saves over that spell.
RB: Reece James—With a personnel reshuffle happening further up the field, James could be restored to right back and given the license to invert. Maresca wants him as central as possible when Chelsea have possession.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—The ten-man Blues were forced to exert themselves more than usual during their defeat to Newcastle United last time out, with Chalobah performing admirably under significant pressure.
CB: Levi Colwill—Similarly to his centre back partner, Colwill was defiant at St. James' Park despite Chelsea's man disadvantage. The defender is one of few natural leaders in the dressing room.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella is without a goal in six appearances which is quite the drought given the Spaniard's goalscoring form. He's managed six from left back since the beginning of December.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo has been utilised as an inverted right back recently but could re-enter the engine room on Friday night. Man Utd are the only club the Ecuador international has scored against twice, one coming for Brighton & Hove Albion and the other earlier this season.
DM: Roméo Lavia—Lavia was at fault for the early goal conceded on Tyneside last weekend and will want to avoid presenting Man Utd with any gifts at Stamford Bridge. The error against Newcastle was a rare mistake from the Belgian.
RW: Cole Palmer—Palmer has shown impressive versatility since arriving at Chelsea and could be used on the right-hand side against Man Utd, whom he scored a hat-trick against in a breathless 4–3 victory at Stamford Bridge last term.
AM: Enzo Fernández—Even the in-form Fernández couldn't rescue Chelsea at Newcastle, although the midfielder still created the joint-most chances (3) of any player on the field. He could be deployed in an even more advanced role against the Red Devils.
LW: Noni Madueke—Madueke hasn't scored at Stamford Bridge since January and still needs to provide goal contributions more consistently in a blue shirt. He will be keen to end his home drought against a weakened Man Utd rearguard.
ST: Pedro Neto—With Nicolas Jackson suspended following a silly red card last weekend and Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu injured, Neto may be tasked with playing in a less familiar central role.