Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd: Garnacho to Start on Old Trafford Return
Chelsea are seeking their first victory at Old Trafford in over a decade when they visit Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.
Juan Mata was the only goalscorer the last time Chelsea beat the Red Devils at Old Trafford back in 2013, but they will have few better opportunities to leave Manchester with all three points than this weekend. United have won just once this season and are already in a quandary at the beginning of the new campaign.
Chelsea will be feeling the effects of their midweek Champions League trip to Bayern Munich, with fatigue following them back to England after their 3–1 defeat at the Allianz Arena. Fortunately, Enzo Maresca boasts one of Europe’s deepest squads and has an arsenal well-equipped to conquer Old Trafford this weekend.
Here is how Maresca could line Chelsea up in Manchester.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard made some impressive saves despite conceding three in Bavaria and will be eager to showcase his reflexes against United. He still leaves much to be desired with the ball at his feet, however.
RB: Reece James—The England international operated in midfield against Bayern but could be restored to his natural right back following Malo Gusto’s error midweek.
CB: Wesley Fofana—Fofana was utilised at right back against Brentford last weekend but was withdrawn at the break as Maresca reshuffled his pack. The Frenchman could step in for tired legs at centre back.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah followed an underwhelming display at Brentford with an unfortunate own goal at the Allianz, but Maresca should show faith in the Englishman—especially with Levi Colwill absent long-term.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Jorrel Hato did little to inspire confidence on his first Premier League start at Brentford, earning a second booking of the term and being hooked at half time. Cucurella is still Maresca’s go-to left back.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo’s aggressive approach is usually a positive for the Blues but cost them a penalty at Bayern. The Ecuador international does have a surprisingly strong goalscoring record against United—they’re the only side he’s netted twice against.
DM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández was employed in an attacking midfield role against Bayern but is likely to return to his double pivot at Old Trafford. He’s an expert box-crasher and already has two goals and an assist in the league this term.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer has now scored in back-to-back games following his injury return, producing a sumptuous finish midweek in Germany. He scored a hat-trick against United in that bonkers 4–3 clash back in 2023–24.
RW: Estêvão—The Brazilian was a late entrant at the Allianz but didn’t have enough time to conjure up any magic. He’s made an excellent start to life at Stamford Bridge and has admitted to being surprised by the number of opportunities he’s been handed by Maresca.
ST: João Pedro—Pedro has been relentless in his output early in his Chelsea career, with two goals and three assists in the Premier League. He’s scored against United for Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion previously.
LW: Alejandro Garnacho—Maresca has insisted Garnacho is now “ready to start“ and the Italian coach could chuck his summer recruit in at the deep end. Having made the £40 million move from United over the summer, he’s unlikely to receive a warm welcome on his return to Old Trafford.