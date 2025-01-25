Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City: Premier League
The highlight fixture in the Premier League this weekend is Chelsea's visit to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City, in a battle between two teams looking to establish themselves amongst the top four in the standings.
Chelsea lost to Manchester City in the opening match of the season. However, City's struggles since are well documented by now and Chelsea—although they've had a dip in form themselves over the past month—could very well take advantage of that.
Enzo Maresca's men are coming off ending a six game winless streak in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The win put the Blues one place above City in the standings, two points clear of the reigning champions, making this a game of significant importance.
Romeo Lavia will miss yet another game through injury, joining Wesley Fofana and Benoît Badiashile in the infirmary room. Enzo Maresca teased the possibility of Levi Colwill and Enzo Fernández featuring in the game having recovered from their respective health issues.
Here's how Chelsea could lineup looking for their first win against Manchester City since the 2021UEFA Champions League final.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S CHELSEA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Maresca once again had to come out in defense of the Spanish goalkeeper after another blunder led to Wolves' momentary equalizer last time out.
RB: Reece James—Chelsea's captain has been impressive since returning from injury.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—The former Fulham man could be the odd man out once Colwill returns to full fitness.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah put in a man of the match performance in his first game since being recalled from loan.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella continues to play at a very high level and has become an attacking threat with his runs into the box.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—The Ecuador international is perhaps the most important player in Maresca's system.
CM: Enzo Fernández—If Fernández is fit enough to play, then he'll get the nod from the start.
RW: Noni Madueke—Pedro Neto's lack of goal involvements puts him behind Madueke on the depth chart.
AM: Cole Palmer—City's academy product will hope to punish his former club.
LW: Jadon Sancho—Sancho will get the nod looking for his fourth Premier League assist of the season.
ST: Nicolas Jackson—After a positive start to the season, Jackson hasn't scored in Chelsea's last six Premier League games. He'll look to get back in the scoresheet against City.