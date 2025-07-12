Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. PSG: Caicedo Fitness Could Prove Vital
It’s been a mightily productive summer for Chelsea thus far, but they‘ll have to ascend their toughest peak yet to claim Club World Cup glory on Sunday.
A scintillating Paris Saint-Germain outfit await the Blues at MetLife, with the pair preparing for their first head-to-head tussle since 2016. The European champions have been nothing short of imperious during the knockout stages, while the Blues had chugged along before saving their best performance of the competition for the semifinals.
Chelsea have made plenty of money and already uplifted supporters entering 2025–26. They have little to lose and much to gain when they take on Luis Enrique’s side.
Here’s the starting XI Enzo Maresca could pick for the final.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Hearts will undoubtedly be in mouths every time Sánchez finds himself with the ball at his feet on Sunday. This relentless PSG team will fancy forcing the Chelsea goalkeeper into a costly error or two.
RB: Reece James—The skipper has been in and out of the team throughout the tournament, and while it may be harsh to drop Malo Gusto, James will want to be involved for the big one.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah has had a fine tournament, but a test like no other is on the horizon.
CB: Levi Colwill—Chelsea will be grateful to have Colwill back in the starting lineup, although Tosin Adarabioyo has done nothing wrong in his absence. Colwill is returning from a one-game suspension.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella does have the ability to shut superstar wingers down, but PSG’s unrelenting fluidity means the Spaniard will not grow familiar with one face. It feels like an all-or-nothing performance beckons for Cucurella.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—The Ecuadorian international is an injury doubt heading into the final after he turned his ankle in the win over Fluminense. However, Caicedo has trained ahead of Sunday’s game and should start even if he isn’t 100%.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández wore the armband last time out and was keen on fouling anyone and everyone. The Argentine will do well to get close to this PSG midfield on Sunday.
RW: Pedro Neto—Neto has been one of the big winners of Chelsea's Club World Cup campaign, and it looks like his primary competition for minutes will be leaving the club.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer has scored just once at the tournament, and Chelsea will need their talisman to come to the fore against this sort of opponent. The question is whether the Blues will be able to get him on the ball enough to affect proceedings.
LW: Christopher Nkunku—Maresca has finally offered signs of profiling Nkunku correctly, which bodes well for his third season at the club. The Frenchman once donned navy and red in the French capital.
ST: João Pedro—The Brazilian joined midway through the tournament and could be Chelsea’s X-factor in the final. Pedro scored two superb goals in their semifinal win over Fluminense.