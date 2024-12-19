Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Shamrock Rovers: UEFA Conference League
Chelsea close out the UEFA Conference League league phase with a home matchup against Irish side, Shamrock Rovers.
The Blues have already secured a spot in the round of 16; however, they'll try to maintain a perfect European record, add to their seven game winning streak and 10 match unbeaten run in all competitions. Shamrock Rovers are also unbeaten so far in the Conference League and look to maintain their place among the direct qualification places. Nevertheless, the Blues should be heavily favored to win at Stamford Bridge, even if it is with an alternative lineup.
Enzo Maresca will likely make an overhaul to his lineup on Thursday night. Chelsea have a pivotal game against Everton on the weekend looming. If the Blues win at Goodison Park and Liverpool falls against Tottenham, then Maresca's side will spend Christmas as Premier League leaders.
Maresca is likely to continue to give young academy players first team minutes, accompanied by more experienced players looking to end the league phase on a high. Here's how Chelsea could line up against Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Shamrock Rovers (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—No surprise here, the former Villarreal goalkeeper will aim for a third clean sheet in the Conference League league phase.
RB: Josh Acheampong—After months of speculation, the 18-year-old right back signed a new Chelsea contract and could get his second career senior start.
CB: Axel Disasi—Disasi will return to the center of defense after many of his minutes this season have come as a right back.
CB: Tosin Adarabiayo—Adarabioyo will be forced to play consecutive games given Chelsea suddenly are thin at center back with Wesley Fofana and Benoît Badiashile unavailable.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella scored against Brentford last weekend but saw a red card after the conclusion of the match. Since he won't be able to feature vs. Everton, the Spaniard will be relegated to the Conference League lineup this week.
CM: Renato Veiga—Veiga has played every minute of the league phase so far, tallying two goals and one assist.
CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall—The former Leicester City man needs to take advantage of his Conference League minutes, seeing as he's played less than one hour of Premier League soccer this season.
RW: Tyrique George—The 18-year-old winger will look to get his first senior goal for the Blues in the last match of the league phase.
AM: Christopher Nkunku—Nkunku will look for a sixth goal of the Conference League that puts him in the lead for the golden boot.
LW: João Félix—Felix missed Chelsea's last game but he'll return to the lineup in place of Mykhailo Mudryk, who's in the eye of the storm after he tested positive in a doping test.
ST: Marc Guiu—Guiu scored a brace last time out in Europe, in Chelsea's 3–1 victory in the visit to the freezing temperatures of Kazakhstan against FC Astana.