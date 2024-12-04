Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton: Premier League
Chelsea looks to extend its six game unbeaten streak when it travels south for a midweek Premier League clash against last place Southampton.
Although Enzo Maresca insists that Chelsea is not in the title race, the Blues have been really impressive to this point in the Premier League and while domestic fixtures begin to pile up this month, Chelsea has a relatively gentle run of games to close out 2025.
Chelsea has lost only three Premier League games since April and the defeats have come at the hands of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool. For context, the three teams Maresca firmly believes are better than Chelsea. The Blues are beginning to see the fruits of a project that was often ridiculed in the past. Sitting third in the league, equal in basically every statistical category with Mikel Arteta's Gunners through 13 games, is an encouraging sign of the team's progress since Maresca's arrival.
Chelsea was dealt a tough injury blow over the weekend as center back. Wesley Fofana exited the game against Aston Villa and will likely be sidelined for some weeks. Reece James continues to nurse a hamstring issue and remains unavailable for selection. Maresca has made a habit of drastically rotating his squad in midweek games, but given this is a Premier League match, perhaps the trend will stop this week. However, a London derby against Tottenham on Sunday also looms in the horizon.
Here's how Chelsea could lineup vs. Southampton on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S CHELSEA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Sánchez kept his first clean sheet since September against Aston Villa and will look to build on his strong performance.
RB: Malo Gusto—Gusto's played only four minutes since the last international break due to illness. He's now fully recovered and could get his first start since the 1–1 draw vs. Arsenal on Nov. 10.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Adarabioyo will replace Fofana in the center of defense and will look to take advantage of his first Premier League minutes since October.
CB: Levi Colwill—The England international will lead Chelsea's back line as he's done for most of the season in the league.
RB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella's solid showings this season have started to earn him comparisons by fans to former Chelsea captain and fellow Spanish full back, César Azpilicueta.
CM: Romeo Lavia—Lavia will anchor Chelsea's midfield and will give Moisés Caicedo some rest before Tottenham.
CM: Enzo Fernández—All of a sudden, Fernández is looking as advertised when he joined Chelsea. The World Cup champion has two goals and five assists in his last four appearances with the Blues.
RW: Noni Madueke—Madueke came off the bench last weekend after starting 11 straight Premier League games. He should return to the lineup after notching his first assist of the season.
AM: Cole Palmer—After a goalless November, Palmer scored a screamer to kick-off the final month of what's been a magnificent 2024 for the 22-year-old.
LW: Mykhaylo Mudryk—Mudryk has been tearing up the UEFA Conference League and his strong performances could earn him a start in the league against Southampton.
ST: Christopher Nkunku—Like Mudryk, Nkunku has shined in recent midweek games. Resting Nicolas Jackson for the Tottenham game could be in the cards and Nkunku could get his first league start since the opening match of the season vs. Manchester City.