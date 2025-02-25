Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton: Premier League
Chelsea are back in action in the Premier League looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they host bottom of the league, Southampton, at Stamford Bridge.
It's been a difficult start to 2025 for Chelsea. Injuries and outgoing players during the latest transfer window have only hindered a side that was already trending downwards. After a promising start to Enzo Maresca's debut Premier League season which included a 5–1 thrashing of Southampton, the Blues have won just two of their last 10 games, falling from second to seventh in the standings.
Despite back-to-back defeats, Chelsea remain only four points back of third place Nottingham Forest, with their two upcoming fixtures against teams currently in the relegation zone.
Maresca continues to look for alternatives to cope with his injury crisis in attack. Pedro Neto had a good performance as a striker in the 1–2 loss vs. Aston Villa over the weekend, making it likely he repeats in that role. Trevoh Chalobah left the game vs. Villa with an injury and will be unavailable for the match.
Here's how Chelsea could line up vs. Southampton on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—Jörgensen will look to make amends after his costly error led to Aston Villa's winner.
RB: Malo Gusto—Reece James played 90 minutes for only the third time this season vs. Villa, so Gusto will start at right back as Chelsea continue to manage their captain's minutes.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Adarabioyo will come in for the injured Chalobah
CB: Levi Colwill—Another game another different partner in the heart of defense for Colwill who continues to see the back line shift around him since the injury to Wesley Fofana.
LB: Marc Cucurella—The Spaniard has been one of Chelsea's most reliable players this season.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo will continue his streak of starting every game in the Premier League this season.
CM: Enzo Fernández—The Argentine started in a more attacking role vs. Villa with James partnering Caicedo. He'll return to a deeper role vs. Southampton.
RW: Cole Palmer—Palmer will start on the wing like he did much of last season looking to end his five game scoring drought in the Premier League.
AM: Christopher Nkunku—Nkunku struggled playing as a lone striker so Maresca hopes that playing him in the No. 10 role can bring the best out of the Frenchman.
LW: Jadon Sancho—Sancho scored his first Chelsea goal last time out vs. Southampton.
ST: Pedro Neto—The Portuguese forward had arguably his best performance for Chelsea spearheading the front line and looks poised to repeat in that role.