Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League
Chelsea goes for its first 'big six' win of the season this Sunday when it travels to north London to visit the struggling Tottenham Hotspur for a London derby.
The Blues continue to show significant progress under manager, Enzo Maresca, who remains very adamant that his team are not in a title race, despite currently sitting second in the Premier League. Chelsea is unbeaten in its last six league matches and have the most goals scored so far in the campaign.
On the other hand, Tottenham is on a downward spiral. Points dropped against Ipswich Town, Fulham and Bournemouth in three of its last four league games have seen it fall to 10th in the standings and has put manager, Ange Postecoglou, on the hot seat.
Chelsea will be without defenders Wesley Fofana and Reece James, who continue to recover from hamstring injuries. Mykhaylo Mudryk is nursing an illness but he'll hope to be available for the London derby. Maresca has most of his deep squad at his disposal to continue to keep pace with the top teams in English soccer.
Here's how Chelsea could lineup against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Sánchez will return after Filip Jörgensen started midweek against Southampton. Maresca said after the match that against Spurs, it would be "Sánchez and 10 more."
RB: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo was deployed as a right back against Aston Villa a week ago and the Blues were excellent. He'll drift into his natural position in midfield when Chelsea is on the ball.
CB: Benoît Badiashile—Badiashile will replace the injured Fofana after going as an unused substitute against Southampton.
CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill will return to command the back line after he was left out of the XI for the first time in the Premier League season.
LB: Marc Cucurella—The Spaniard continues put in solid performances patrolling Chelsea's left flank.
CM: Romeo Lavia—Lavia will anchor the midfield, allowing Enzo Fernández to position himself further up the field.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández continued his uptick in form against the Saints and tallied his eighth goal involvement in his last five appearances.
RW: Noni Madueke—Maresca said he expects much more from Madueke after a solid showing against Southampton. The England international looks to step up to his manager's challenge against Spurs.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer has 35 Premier League goals and assists in 2024 and is one goal involvement shy from equaling Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Chelsea record that was set in 2001.
LW: Pedro Neto—Neto's speed can be a dangerous weapon for Chelsea to exploit Tottenham's high defensive line.
ST: Nicolas Jackson—Jackson will return to the lineup looking to take advantage of a depleted Tottenham defense. He'll aim for his second hat-trick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in as many seasons.