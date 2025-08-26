Chelsea Sent Nicolas Jackson Deadline After ’Loan Offer’ From European Giants
Nicolas Jackson’s agent Diomansy Kamara has revealed that a decision regarding his client’s future will be made “within 48 hours” following reports that Bayern Munich have made an approach to sign Chelsea’s mercurial striker on loan this summer.
The jet-heeled forward has been put up for sale by the Blues following the recent arrivals of João Pedro and Liam Delap. Enzo Maresca has insisted that there is still a spot in the squad for Jackson, who remains part of first-team training, but interest from other clubs continues to swell.
“Germany, Italy, England: the options are numerous, the decision is imminent,” Kamara told Foot Mercato. “Thank you for the support, we see your messages. Nicolas Jackson, transfer expected within 48 hours.”
Bayern Munich have already seen a loan offer for Christopher Nkunku rebuffed this summer, and are credited with a separate pursuit of Jackson by The Times. The Senegal international has already agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga champions, per Bild.
Chelsea “prefer to sell” Jackson but their response to this latest approach remains unclear. The Blues are repeatedly described as “not in a rush” to decide what to do with the 24-year-old, largely because there are several other competing approaches for a player who has hit double digits for Premier League goals in consecutive seasons.
Newcastle United have also been heavily linked with Jackson in their continued search for a new striker. There are “doubts” in the club’s hierarchy about Jackson, The Athletic reports, with some pointing towards his somewhat concerning disciplinary record. The full-blooded forward has been sent off three times in the past three years, including on his last trip to St James’ Park.
Aston Villa are thought to be keen. Villa boss Unai Emery was the manager who gave the young, raw Senegalese forward his first minutes in one of Europe’s top five leagues in 2021 while at Villarreal.
“I never went to a school of football,” Jackson recalled in an interview with The Telegraph. “I just played in the streets and I was quick and I could dribble. But when I went to Spain, Unai Emery was there and he developed me.”
Chelsea’s acceptance of a loan deal could hinge on other exit. Once Aarón Anselmino’s proposed arrival at Borussia Dortmund goes through, the Blues will have just one international loan spot remaining.