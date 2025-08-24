Report: Chelsea Close on Exits for Three Fringe Players
Chelsea are on the cusp of sending both Carney Chukwuemeka and Aarón Anselmino to Borussia Dortmund, while an exit for Tyrique George is also reportedly being discussed.
In a continuation of the deliberately disruptive approach to transfers employed throughout BlueCo’s ownership of Chelsea, the Blues have been typically busy this summer. Only Liverpool have outspent the west London outfit, while more than £200 million ($268.9 million) has been raised from player sales.
That figure is set to be inflated further thanks to Borussia Dortmund.
The Bundesliga outfit are on the cusp of permanently signing Chukwuemeka following a productive loan spell during the second half of the 2024–25 campaign, Sky Germany have revealed. Dortmund are also expected to bring Anselmino over to the Ruhr region on a temporary deal of his own, with both pieces of business costing the club a total of €25 million (£21.6 million, $29.2 million).
Chelsea signed Chukwuemeka from Villa for an initial fee of €18 million three summers ago. Injuries derailed what had threatened to be a bright career in the English capital under Mauricio Pochettino before Enzo Maresca immediately ushered the versatile midfielder towards the fringes of his squad.
Anselmino hasn’t even had the luxury of skirting around those shadowy edges. The 20-year-old centre back who permanently arrived at Chelsea in January following a €16.5 million agreement with Boca Juniors six months earlier has amassed a grand total of two minutes for his new employers.
Tyrique George is a year younger than Anselmino but has forced his way towards far more cameo appearances. The academy graduate scored three goals and amassed five assists across 26 outings last term. This issue for George, however, is whether he will be afforded the same opportunities this season.
Following the flood of new attacking recruits which have streamed into Stamford Bridge this summer, it was claimed that George had his heart set on a summer exit to secure regular first team football.
Bundesliga clubs RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach were first credited with interest in the 19-year-old and now Roma have made an enquiry, per Fabrizio Romano.
The Serie A outfit reportedly view George to be a suitable alternative target to Jadon Sancho, who appears to have little motivation for a move to the Italian capital. Whether the eternal city is more appealing to George remains to be seen, but he is expected to follow Chukwuemeka and Anselmino through the revolving exit door at Stamford Bridge.