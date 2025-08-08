Chelsea Star ‘Training Solo’, Left Out of Bayer Leverkusen Friendly
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson will not be involved in the club’s pre-season friendly against Bayer Leverkusen at Stamford Bridge, amid reports that he has trained alone after asking to explore a transfer away.
The 24-year-old made 37 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring 13 goals, but has been linked with multiple clubs this summer following the arrivals of Liam Delap and João Pedro, both of whom impressed at the Club World Cup.
Bayern Munich have distanced themselves from potentially signing Jackson, who now looks to be third in Enzo Maresca’s striking pecking order, but Newcastle United could yet make a move after missing out on Benjamin Šeško to Manchester United. The Magpies interest could be further solidified should Alexander Isak continue to agitate for a move to champions Liverpool, though Randal Kolo Muani and Samu Aghehowa have been touted as alternative targets.
The Daily Mail report that Jackson trained alone at Chelsea’s Cobham training base on Friday, before it was revealed that he will not be involved against Leverkusen who are now managed by former Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag. The Senegalese international is also understood to have expressed an interest in leaving.
Jackson started just one game at the Club World Cup—the opener against LAFC—and was sent off against Flamengo after coming on a substitute, earning a two-game ban. He returned in the semi-finals against Fluminense but did not feature in the final, with Delap and Pedro selected ahead of him.
In July, Jackson stated that he was focused on continuing his career with Chelsea despite the new arrivals, telling Dsports: “Competition? I have no competition. We’re all here to help the club. Everyone has their role to play. I’m on a mission. It’s up to the coach to make his choices. I focus solely on my work.
“I’m a Chelsea player. The future belongs to God. If there are any changes, you’ll know. For now, I’m focused on my preparation.”
Delap will lead the line against Leverkusen, with Jackson, who has notched up 42 goal contributions (30 goals, 12 assists) in 81 appearances for Chelsea, now left with just over three weeks to find a new club ahead of the transfer window closing on Sept. 1.