Chelsea Surpass Landmark Sales Milestone With Lucrative Striker Exit Confirmed
Armando Broja’s lucrative move to Burnley has taken Chelsea’s summer income to north of £200 million ($268.9 million).
The Blues prioritised purchases rather than sales at the start of the off-season as they tried to refreshe Enzo Maresca’s squad ahead of the Club World Cup. It emphatically worked. Liam Delap and João Pedro both had shining moments as Chelsea went on to win the entire competition.
The prize money from that run to glory—which totalled in the region of £85 million—helped offset Chelsea’s spend, but the west London outfit have embarked upon a process of thinning out their squad in recent weeks.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall moved to Everton for £24.8 million on the same day that Lesley Ugochukwu completed a permanent transfer to Burnley for a similar fee. Armando Broja has joined Ugochukwu at Turf Moor in a deal which BBC Sport report to be in the region of £20 million.
“It’s a really positive time to be joining this club ahead of the start of the new Premier League season. I can’t wait to get going!” Broja beamed.
“I’m feeling good, I’m ready and I’m excited about the challenge of playing for this club. I can already feel the support from the Burnley fans—I can tell you all that I will be giving my all every time I pull on the famous Claret shirt.”
Bashir Humphreys also joined Burnley during a window which has seen Chelsea regularly barter with their Premier League rivals. Arsenal snapped up Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga for a combined £53.5 million while Bournemouth acquired goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic for a reported £25 million.
Perhaps aside from Madueke, who endured his highs and lows at Stamford Bridge, none of Chelsea’s outgoing players consistently impressed during their time in west London before commanding hefty sums. João Félix serves as the standout example of this phenomenon.
After spending six months skulking around the fringes of Chelsea’s bench and then underwhelming on loan at AC Milan, the Blues stand to break even on the £45 million recruit thanks to a shockingly lucrative move to Al Nassr.
No club on the planet has raked in more money from player sales this summer than Chelsea. Bayer Leverkusen have managed to bank in the region of £180 million but Liverpool are their next closest competitors with a summer income of £124.2 million.