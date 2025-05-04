Chelsea vs. Liverpool: 3 Key Battles That Could Decide Premier League Clash
The gulf was seemingly minimal when Liverpool locked horns with Chelsea back in October, but the Blues head into Sunday's clash at Stamford Bridge a whopping 22 points behind the newly-crowned Premier League champions.
Enzo Maresca's side were seemingly blossoming into title contenders off the back of their defeat at Anfield, but an unproductive Christmas preceded a sluggish start to the new year. As a result, Chelsea have long earmarked a spot in next season's Champions League as their primary goal, and a five-game unbeaten run in the top-flight leaves the Blues in fifth ahead of Liverpool's visit.
The hosts are poised to benefit from the Reds' early coronation, with Arne Slot already noting that his final four lineups to conclude the season will look different to the teams which inspired Liverpool to league title #20.
While the visitors are hunting a 90-point haul, Chelsea are in need of a positive result to bolster their top-five hopes. High-profile duels are set to litter Sunday's fixture, and here are three key battles which could prove decisive in determining the victor.
Mohamed Salah vs. Marc Cucurella
Slot may well make changes to his starting XI on Sunday, but there's not a chance that Mohamed Salah won't line up from the outset in west London.
The Egyptian has embarked on a historic individual season and has been the main man in Liverpool's title triumph. He's just two goal contributions away from breaking the Premier League's single-season record, and the long-standing assist record may be under threat, too.
Salah hasn't been all that productive in recent weeks, but he had a field day against Spurs last time out and will be aiming to wreak havoc against another London opponent this weekend.
Liverpool's star will see plenty of Marc Cucurella at the Bridge, with the Spaniard developing into a favourite of Maresca's. While the pair will undoubtedly duel one-on-one, Cucurella's tendency to advance and even crash the box means there's scope for Salah to run riot in transition (in the space voided by the left-back).
The winger has been ever so decisive this term, and while he's no one-on-one specialist, his evolution as a playmaker means he can hurt Chelsea from seemingly unfavourable positions.
Cucurella is a pest of a defender who can frustrate the league's best, but he lacks the proper fundamentals. Salah, if he's on song, could have his way with the Chelsea left-back.
Nicolas Jackson vs. Ibrahima Konate
Jackson hadn't scored since 15 December when Everton rocked up to Stamford Bridge last week, but Chelsea's starting striker ended his drought with what proved to be the game's decisive strike.
The Senegalese international's finish following a turnover on the halfway line was taken with impressive conviction, and supporters must be hopeful of a productive conclusion to 2024-25 for their #15. His brace in midweek suggests Jackson has rediscovered his scoring touch.
He was on the scoresheet in the reverse fixture and has a big role to play on Sunday. While Jackson is an excellent channel runner capable of outmanoeuvring Virgil van Dijk and the similarly powerful Ibrahima Konate, the striker should aim to enjoy himself between the lines.
Liverpool's pivot can be split apart, opening up plenty of room for Jackson to serve as Chelsea's focal point in central areas. Konate and Van Dijk won't want to follow the striker into deeper positions, facilitating space for Jackson to turn and drive at the Reds' centre-back duo.
His newfound confidence bodes well for the Blues ahead of the champions' visit, and the forward's multi-faceted threat will keep Liverpool on their toes.
Control in Midfield
We've seen Maresca utilise Moises Caicedo at right-back at times this season, and the Ecuadorian is poised to continue there on Sunday. With the ball, Caicedo has the license to form a midfield pivot, with Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer stationed higher upfield to create a box.
Caicedo's likely to partner a former Liverpool transfer target, Romeo Lavia, in midfield when Chelsea have possession, and the pair will have to be at their industrious best for the hosts to establish control in Sunday's game.
Only Manchester City (61.7%) boast a higher average share of possession in the Premier League than these two teams, with both managers keen to keep opponents at arm's length through patient work with the ball.
It's bound to be a congested centre laden with press-resistant stars. Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch are superb at rolling challenges and opening up the game, and Lavia boasts similar traits. His return is significant for the Blues.
Lavia's capacity to win duels could prove significant, with Caicedo's ability to claim second balls set to be key in helping the hosts establish control. This Liverpool side are not a pressing juggernaut, and Chelsea should be able to enjoy prolonged possession sequences, but it's going to take moments of courage and bravery to open up the Reds' block.
Accessing Jackson via the pulling movements of Fernandez and Palmer is set to be a distinct point of emphasis. They'll also back their wide players to have joy against the Reds' full-backs. However, for such success to be had, Chelsea must prevail in the middle of the park.