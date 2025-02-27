Christian Pulisic Suffers 144-Day Serie A Goal Drought for AC Milan
The last time Christian Pulisic scored a non-penalty goal in a Serie A game came 144 days ago on Oct. 6.
Pulisic got off to a flying start in Serie A this season, bagging five goals in his first seven appearances for the Rossoneri. Since October, though, the U.S. men's national team captain has failed to find the back of the net from open play in the Italian top-flight.
In fact, the only time Pulisic got on the scoresheet in his last 15 Serie A appearances came from the spot on Jan. 26 against Parma. Otherwise, the 26-year-old has found himself in the middle of a worrying goal drought.
Pulisic's latest chance to find the back of the net in Serie A came against Bologna. The American superstar came off the bench in the 61st minute hoping to help AC Milan salvage a result. Except he created zero chances, took zero shots and only completed five passes.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USMNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Unlike his substitute appearance against Empoli in which he created two goals for his teammates, Pulisic could not muster the creativity or quality needed to leave any impact on the game at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium. Bologna scored two goals in the second half to take all three points from AC Milan, leaving Pulisic and the rest of Sérgio Conceição's squad frustrated after the 2–1 defeat.
AC Milan now sit eighth in the Serie A standings, a far cry from their second-place finish last season. The Rossoneri also crashed out of the Champions League in the knockout phase playoffs against Feyenoord.
Pulisic played an integral role in helping AC Milan even make it out of the Champions League league phase. The 26-year-old scored four goals throughout the Rossoneri's European campaign, the most in a single season by any American player in the competition's history. He also recorded two goals in AC Milan's winning-Italian Super Cup campaign.
Still, Pulisic's recent poor form in Serie A is overshadowing his other successes this season. Conceição's men have a mountain to climb if they want to secure a top four finish, and the longer Pulisic stays off the scoresheet, the more unlikely that goal becomes.