Christian Pulisic Suffers Injury in First Half of AC Milan vs. Como

The USMNT captain was forced to come off the pitch in just his fourth appearance since returning from injury.

Amanda Langell

Christian Pulisic went down with a new injury while representing AC Milan.
Christian Pulisic went down with a new injury while representing AC Milan. / IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Christian Pulisic limped off the pitch in the first half of AC Milan's Serie A clash with Como after sustaining yet another injury.

Just on the brink of halftime, Como defender Marc-Oliver Kempf caught Pulisic's right calf as the U.S. men's national team captain was streaking forward. Pulisic immediately pulled up in pain before trying and failing to continue running.

The 26-year-old then grabbed the back of his thigh before falling to the ground, unable to continue. Pulisic looked visibly frustrated as he signaled to the bench for a substitution.

The 26-year-old has struggled to remain fit this season. This injury comes just four matches after Pulisic returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The American superstar suffered a calf injury back in early December and did not return until the new year. During his long recovery, he also suffered a minor setback due to an ankle injury.

Now, Pulisic looks to have either reaggravated his calf issue or possibly sustained a new hamstring injury. He was able to walk off on his own, but he did so with a noticeable limp.

It took Pulisic no time to rediscover his form in his short-lived return for the Rossoneri. The USMNT captain scored in the Italian Super Cup semifinal and the Italian Super Cup final, helping Milan claim their first piece of silverware since 2022.

Another injury, though, could leave Sérgio Conceição without one of his best players with a match against Juventus coming next weekend and a return to Champions League play to close out the month.

Should Pulisic's injury be another long-term problem, it could prevent him from representing the Stars and Stripes in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals in March.

