‘100% Done’—Chelsea Near Sudden Loan Move After Opting Against Xavi Simons
Chelsea are close to completing the loan signing of Brighton & Hove Albion attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte, multiple reports have revealed.
The Blues had been favourites all summer long to land Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, in what was viewed as a key transfer to boost Enzo Maresca’s attacking options. But after weeks of the proposed move stalling, London rivals Tottenham Hotspur nipped in to complete a €60 million (£51.8 million, $70 million) deal on Friday after Simons indicated a willingness to move to north London.
After news of the agreement broke, The Telegraph revealed that Chelsea had no intention of competing with Spurs for Simons despite their interest, opting against a potential ‘hijack’ that has become common place in modern football.
Instead, Fabrizio Romano reports that a swift, full agreement has been reached between Chelsea and Buonanotte, who spent last season on loan at Leicester City, and that the Club World Cup winners are in advanced talks with Brighton over a season-long loan move.
Leeds United had looked most likely to sign Buonanotte and had even booked him a flight to travel for a medical, per The Athletic. Borussia Dortmund were also interested in agreeing a deal but Brighton’s preference has always been to keep the 20-year-old playing in England to allow him to earn homegrown status come January.
Once Chelsea came calling, there was only one place the player wanted to go.
Buonanotte joined Brighton in Jan. 2023 from Rosario Central, and after scoring five goals in 50 appearances, he moved to Leicester on loan as they were relegated back to the Championship. He also has two caps to his name for Argentina’s national team.
The talented midfielder will become the latest player to make the move from Brighton to Chelsea in recent years, following in the footsteps of João Pedro, Moisés Caicedo, Robert Sánchez and Marc Cucurella, as well as manager Graham Potter. Sky Sports estimate that as much as £287 million ($387 million) has been spent on signing players and staff from the Seagulls since the start of the BlueCo ownership era.
Elsewhere, Chelsea are closing in on the much-anticipated signing of Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, though they must focus on balancing their books before Monday’s transfer deadline or risk being penalised by UEFA.