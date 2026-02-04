Cole Palmer, Reece James Injury Concerns Laid Bare by Latest Liam Rosenior Confession

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has stressed the importance of taking no risks with the fitness of both Cole Palmer and Reece James after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal.

James was said to be in “too much pain” to feature after picking up a knock, while Palmer was surprisingly restricted to just 30 minutes off the bench as he continues to rebuild his fitness following a groin injury.

“They’re giving everything,” Rosenior stressed after the game, which ended in a late 1–0 defeat.

“In terms of Cole, Cole gave us an incredible 90-minute performance, the reason we fought back against West Ham. We have to take care of him. He’s a gem. We have to take care of him and make sure he’s right for the whole season.”

What Injuries Do Palmer, James Have?

Cole Palmer has been battling injury all season. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

At this moment, neither Palmer nor James are thought to be battling anything particularly significant in isolation.

As Rosenior stressed, James suffered a knock in the build-up to the game, while Palmer’s limited role is thought to be part of his ongoing management of a groin injury which sidelined him for nearly three months earlier this season.

It is the length of Palmer’s initial absence which is the current cause for concern. Since initially going down in the warm-up for Chelsea’s second game of the season, he has repeatedly struggled to fully shake off the impact of the injury and there can be no denying the fact he has failed to meet the lofty expectations set by fans this season.

Whether it is just fitness or something deeper, what’s clear is that Palmer is not at 100%. Playing him match after match may be the only way to rebuild his fluidity, but it is also the easiest way to aggravate the injury and send him back to the sidelines for an extended period.

Former boss Enzo Maresca had to face the brunt of this issue, and Rosenior is now discovering the difficulties that come with managing the fitness of arguably his best player.

James, meanwhile, is causing concern not because of any recent injury, but because of his lengthy battles with fitness issues in the past.

To the credit of both James and Chelsea’s medical staff, the Blues captain has enjoyed a significant upturn in his fitness fortunes. This season, he has played over 1,500 Premier League minutes, having failed to hit that threshold in each of the last three campaigns. It’s also the first time since 2021–22 that James has made it to 20 appearances in the competition.

James is such an important player for Chelsea that the Blues simply cannot afford a relapse. One wrong move—perhaps as simple as an altered running style to ease the pain of a routine knock—could have drastic consequences for a player who appears to finally be winning the fight against his own body.

When Will Chelsea Pair Return?

James will hope for an immediate return. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

In theory, both Palmer and James should be fit enough to make immediate returns to Rosenior’s starting lineup, perhaps beginning with Saturday’s trip to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Whether they do actually play, however, will only be decided after conversations between Rosenior, Chelsea’s medical staff and the two players themselves.

Rosenior may see the game against Wolves, sat dead last in the Premier League standings, as the sort of contest Chelsea should be winning even without two of their biggest names. It is feasible that he could look to rest both Palmer and James ahead of a meeting with Leeds United three days later.

On paper, the Leeds game would appear toughest. Daniel Farke’s side may be 16th themselves, but they are a team on the up who beat Chelsea 3–1 as recently as December 2025. Rosenior will insist every game has equal importance, but the visit from the Yorkshire outfit will undoubtedly take priority.

After that game, a meeting with Hull City, Rosenior’s former employers, in the FA Cup should provide another opportunity for Palmer and James to rest ahead of a tricky March schedule that includes games against Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and the two legs of the Champions League round of 16—the Magpies are one of four possible opponents alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco and Qarabağ.

