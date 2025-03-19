Concacaf Nations League Combined XI: USMNT, Mexico and Canada
No FIFA Confederation has risen like Concacaf over the last five years, led by the emergence of the U.S. and Canadian men’s national teams and lofted by intense competition from Mexico, Panama, Jamaica, and others.
Four of the region's best squads will travel to Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium this week for the Concacaf Nations League Finals. The USMNT is looking for its fourth title, while Canada, Mexico, and Panama also seek the trophy.
In the semifinals on Thursday, the U.S. will face Panama, while Canada will take on Mexico. But if all the players could represent one squad, who would be in the starting lineup?
Concacaf Nations League Combined Lineup (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper - Luis Ángel Malagón / Mexico (Club América)
Mexico have officially passed the torch on from Guillermo Ochoa and Luis Ángel Malagón
Ángel Malagón looks to be the man to start through the Concacaf Nations League Finals. While he only has seven appearances with El Tri, he’s been in stellar form with Club América, keeping 12 clean sheets in 34 matches in all competitions.
U.S. men’s national team starter Matt Turner would have likely been in the position should he have remained at Nottingham Forest, but he has struggled to play time with Crystal Palace and has entered the Nations League out of form.
In his final game before the tournament, he made six saves in a 3–1 América victory over Atlas.
LB: Alphonso Davies / Canada (FC Bayern Munich)
Alphonso Davies might just be the best left-back in the world, and he hits a different level when he captains the Canadian men’s national team. While he had inconsistent minutes at points in Vincent Kompany’s FC Bayern Munich, he’s returned to his peak form since signing a contract extension through 2029.
He comes into Marsch’s Canadian camp with a goal and two assists in 19 Bundesliga games and has scored critical UEFA Champions League goals against Celtic FC and Bayer Leverkusen.
CB: Moise Bombito / Canada (OGC Nice)
Moïse Bombito’s rise has been spectacular. A year ago, he started playing regular minutes in MLS with the Colorado Rapids. Since then, he has starred at the Copa América, earning himself a move to OGC Nice in Ligue 1, where he has become a key fixture of the backline.
A pacey, demanding center-back, Bombito has the potential to become one of the best in the world. Marsch has compared him to other players he has coached, including Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahim Konaté, Joško Gvardiol, and Lukas Klostermann. This season, Bombito has played in 21 matches for Nice.
CB: Johan Vázquez / Mexico (Genoa)
Johan Vázquez is among the few bright spots of a less-than-dominant generation for Mexico’s men’s national team. A key fixture for Serie A side, Genoa, Vazquez has helped stay mid-table in goals conceded, with 37 allowed in 29 games.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USMNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
While his six-foot size doesn’t impose much on strikers, his composure to play the ball out of the back makes him an elite player, especially in a four-man backline that shelters him from the weight of a three-man center back setup.
RB: Alistair Johnston / Canada (Celtic FC)
Joe Scally has been outstanding for Borussia Monchengladbach, but Alistiar Johnston’s continued play at Celtic FC has only improved, especially as he’s translated his level to the UEFA Champions League.
Just days after returning from a muscle injury, Johnston was one of the top players in Celtic’s knockout tie with Davies’ Bayern Munich, proving to many outside of Scotland and Canada just how good he can be against elite opposition.
LM: Timothy Weah / USMNT (Juventus)
Timothy Weah is one of the more experienced players in the USMNT camp and has found a new vein of form since head coach Mauricio Pochettino switched him to play on the left side after deeming he had “left-eye dominance.”
Expect the 25-year-old to play a key role and potentially cut inside to support the lack of goal-scoring talent. If MLS stars Brian White or Patrick Agyemang starts, though, Weah’s crossing ability could be key to the USMNT’s success.
Through 21 Serie A matches with Juventus this season, Weah has five goals and two assists.
CM: Weston McKennie / USMNT (Juventus)
Weston McKennie played the most minutes of any player on the USMNT in 2024 and has continued to thrive, primarily as a central midfielder with Juventus this season.
While he had to fight back into the squad after not getting regular minutes, he has played at least 80 minutes in 14 matches since the calendar flipped to 2025, often working in several positions as a versatile piece in Thiago Motta’s side.
The Texan has made 58 appearances for the USMNT and scored 11 goals, a line he hopes to improve in the two Concacaf Nations League matches.
CM: Stephen Eustáquio / Canada (FC Porto)
Canada’s Stephen Eustaquio has experienced many phases with FC Porto. While he starred in both the Champions League and Europa League, he has also been stapled to the bench and used only as a substitute for extended periods.
Heading into the CNL Finals, though, the CanMNT midfield’s heartbeat has enjoyed regular playing time and relative form, having played 35 matches in all competitions this season at club level, scoring twice and adding two assists. Meanwhile, he’s scored four times in 47 Canadian caps.
RM: Tyler Adams / USMNT (AFC Bournemouth)
Tyler Adams returns to the USMNT after having back surgery following the team’s disappointing performance at the 2024 Copa América and will be relied upon to contribute should the USMNT hope to lift the trophy.
While he’s only played 18 times for the national team, his use under Pochettino could be shifted, adding a quality the Argentine manager didn’t have in the January friendlies.
This season, Adams has posted three assists in 19 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth, where he has sometimes played alongside new Canadian international Daniel Jebbison.
ST: Christian Pulisic / USMNT (AC Milan)
Christian Pulisic has been one of the best Concacaf players since his days at Borussia Dortmund. Still, he comes into this camp amid a career-best season with AC Milan, which has him reportedly talking about a contract extension.
Pulisic scored in a 2–1 win over a struggling Como side in his final Serie A match before joining the USMNT, bringing him to 15 Serie A goals this season. Pulisic’s influence becomes even more critical with the top strikers unavailable in this camp.
He might also have some things to say to Canada's head coach, Jesse Marsch.
ST: Jonathan David / Canada (Lille)
No striker in the world has more transfer rumors than Jonathan David right now, with the Lille and Canada striker somehow linked to almost every major club in Europe. In his final season with the French club, he has scored 23 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances, including Champions League goals against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus and Feyenoord.
With Canada, he’s been the primary attacking force in Marsch’s tenure, scoring an all-time leading 31 goals, including two at the 2024 Copa América. Often playing with RCD Mallorca striker Cyle Larin, he may have an opportunity with new Canadian international, Promise David, to make an all-David attack at this camp.