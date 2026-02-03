‘Disgraceful’—Cristian Romero Takes Swipe at Tottenham Hierarchy

Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero delivered another public and scathing rebuke of his club’s hierarchy by lambasting the “unbelievable” and “disgraceful” lack of squad depth available to Thomas Frank.

Romero is no stranger to an outburst. The Argentine centre back appeared to needle Tottenham’s powerbrokers earlier this year in the aftermath of a January defeat to Bournemouth.

“At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don’t—as has been happening for several years now,” he wrote on Instagram. “They only show up when things are going well, to tell a few lies.”

The post was subsequently edited to remove the last five words. There has been no sign of remorse on this occasion.

Having been sidelined for Sunday’s dramatic 2–2 draw with Manchester City, Romero took to social media to address the fans.

Cristian Romero didn’t make it out onto the pitch for Tottenham Hotspur. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

“Great effort from all my teammates yesterday, they were incredible,” he wrote. “I wanted to be available to help them even though I wasn’t feeling well, especially since we only had 11 players available—unbelievable but true and disgraceful.

“We’ll keep showing up and taking responsibility to turn this around, working hard and staying together. All that’s left is to thank all of you for being there and for always supporting us, the fans.”

What Is Behind Romero’s Frustrations?

Conor Gallagher joined Tottenham in January. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

It was telling that Romero’s post—which has not yet been edited at the time of publish—came within an hour of the transfer window’s closure. Despite plenty of speculation, Spurs did not strike any last-minute deal outside the acquisition of Scottish teenage James Wilson, who will play for the U21s.

Romero’s allusion to limited personnel is a drum which Thomas Frank has been beating for weeks. The beleaguered Danish coach claimed that he was without 14 senior outfield players for the Champions League trip against Eintracht Frankfurt last week. Spurs still conspired to win, climbing to a lofty fourth in the final league phase table.

Domestic results have been harder to come by. Sunday’s draw with City was a welcome reprieve, but it still leaves the club in a lowly 14th, 11 points off the top five and just nine above the relegation zone.

Conor Gallagher and Brazilian left back Souza were brought in for a combined cost of €55 million (£47.4 million, $65 million) during the January window, although a deal for the experienced Andy Robertson fell through. That outlay still represents the fourth-largest spend of any Premier League club this year, and considerably more than most European teams were afforded.

In fact, since the start of the 2023–24 season, Spurs have racked up a net spent of €463.6 million, a colossal haul which only Arsenal and Saudi giants Al Hilal can top across world football. Yet, they’ve somehow been left with 11 fit players.

Luck and injuries have undoubtedly played their part but there may be some other figures within the club aside from Romero questioning this outcome.

