Cristiano Ronaldo Called Out by Man Utd Star for ‘Costly’ Red Card
Portugal will aim to secure its place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday with a victory against Armenia, but the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be able to feature after his red card against the Republic of Ireland, something Bruno Fernandes described as “a costly mistake.”
Ronaldo lost his cool as Portugal tried to mount a comeback against Ireland on Thursday. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner let frustration get the better of him and elbowed a defender in the back, earning a red card that forced Portugal to play the final 30 minutes of the match with 10 men.
On the eve of a must-win match against Armenia, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes shared his verdict on Ronaldo’s red-card.
“He knows he made a mistake,” Fernandes said, via Mundo Deportivo. “And unfortunately he won’t be able to help us tomorrow.”
“In the heat of the game, in the heat of the moment, the frustration of not getting the result we wanted. It’s something that happens in football, Cris [Ronaldo] had a reaction that proved costly. Obviously something he knows he didn’t want to do but ended up happening.”
Cristiano Ronaldo 2026 World Cup Debut in Jeopardy
There’s still no official verdict on the length of Ronaldo’s suspension following his straight red against Ireland. However, if a it’s more than a one-match ban, Ronaldo would potentially miss Portugal’s 2026 World Cup debut.
FIFA's Disciplinary Code stipulates that elbowing an opponent is worthy of a three-match ban. If FIFA follows the letter of the law, then the Real Madrid legend could be in big trouble.
Portugal manager Roberto Martínez has come out in defense of his captain, trying to make a point that his red card isn’t worthy of a lengthy suspension.
“It’s not a violent action,” Martínez said prior to Portugal’s match against Armenia. “It’s not a red card for assault, but rather a reaction to a provocation.”
“[Provocations] began since the start of the game, in every action inside the penalty area. It was a reaction to try and keep playing. Others would’ve gone to the ground trying to get a penalty.
“I’d say it would be very unfair to impose a lengthy suspension.”