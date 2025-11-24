Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Stunning Biological Age Ahead of 2026 World Cup
Despite his 41st birthday coming in less than three months, Cristiano Ronaldo shared his biological age is 28 years old.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he and Lionel Messi will become the only two players in soccer history to play the sport’s biggest tournament six times.
Amid preparations to lead Portugal in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer, Ronaldo partnered with WHOOP to help monitor his health and fitness. Less than 24 hours after the Al Nassr forward scored an outrageous bicycle kick, the company revealed the Real Madrid legend performs “like he’s 12 years younger.”
WHOOP also revealed Ronaldo’s body is “optimized for for optimal sleep, recovery, performance and longevity.” It asserts the 40-year-old has “elite metabolic control—fueling muscle, stabilizing energy and extending his longevity.”
Ronaldo responded to the post: “The data doesn’t lie.”
Ronaldo on the Cusp of Soccer History at 40 Years Old
The Portuguese phenom is in pursuit of 1,000 career goals, a milestone no player in the history of the sport has reached. Sitting at 954 goals, Ronaldo could indeed hit the landmark at the 2026 World Cup, which he confirmed will be his last.
The individual accomplishment would all-but solidify his crown as the greatest goalscorer of all time, a title some have already bestowed on the forward; after all, Ronaldo holds just about every goalscoring record at Real Madrid and in the Champions League.
Still, the individual accolade would pale in comparison to winning the World Cup with Portugal next summer. Although Ronaldo said lifting the ever-illusive title is “not a dream” of his, he is still prepared to do whatever it takes to bring home a fourth piece of silverware for his country.
Portugal will have a tough task coming out on top in North America, though, with Argentina, France and Spain as the current favorites to claim World Cup glory.