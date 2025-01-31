Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals the Truth Behind His Rivalry With Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo gave a rare insight into his relationship with his once biggest rival, Lionel Messi.
Perhaps no one in soccer has had more battles than Ronaldo and Messi. Whether the two greats were competing on the pitch in La Liga or off the pitch for the Ballon d'Or, they were always pitted against one another. Ronaldo and Messi took turns breaking records and lifting trophies, but they never found themselves on the same side in any competition.
Much has been made about their relationship over the years, but a preview of Ronaldo's upcoming interview on Spanish TV show, "El Chiringuito" finally sets the record straight.
"I have never had a bad relationship with Messi," Ronaldo said. "It’s quite the opposite."
Despite heated El Clasico meetings between Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as competing against one another for every individual accolade in the sport, Ronaldo says he and Messi have never been personal rivals.
The Portugal captain was then asked if two players could ever replicate what he and Messi achieved in the sport at the same time. "I hope so," he replied. "It’s something that would be good for soccer. But I think it’ll be tough."
It is hard to imagine two players reaching the heights of Ronaldo and Messi. After all, the Real Madrid and Barcelona legends have a combined 13 Ballon d'Or awards, nine Champions League titles and 12 La Liga titles. Plus, they have scored over 1,770 goals combined, all while representing the biggest clubs in the world.
New Clasico rivals Kylian Mbappé and Robert Lewandowski might be climbing the ranks of the greatest Champions League scorers of all time, but they still have a long way to go before catching up to Ronaldo and Messi.