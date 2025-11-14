Cristiano Ronaldo Taunted by Rival Manager After Historic Red Card
Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has joked that he may have “got into the head” of Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the pair’s touchline spat followed the 40-year-old’s red card.
In the build-up to the World Cup qualifier, Ronaldo accused Hallgrímsson of mind games after the Ireland boss’s own allegation that Ronaldo had “controlled the referee” when these two sides last met. In response, Ronaldo sarcastically told his prematch press conference that he would “try to be a good boy.”
One hour into Thursday’s surprise 2–0 defeat, Ronaldo’s promise went up in smoke after a VAR check found him to have elbowed Dara O’Shea in the back in a fight for position—the indiscretion earned him a red card.
Ronaldo did not leave the pitch quietly, clapping the Irish fans and pretending to cry as he headed to the touchline, where he had more choice words for Hallgrímsson and Ireland’s coaching staff.
Quizzed on the incident, Hallgrímsson laughed: “He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee. It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card. It had nothing to do with me—unless I got into his head.”
Halgrímsson also confirmed he had not spoken with Ronaldo since the incident, concluding with: “This was just a moment of a little silliness from him, I would say.”
Roberto Martínez: ‘Harsh’ Red Card Leaves ‘Bitter Taste’
For Ronaldo, it was his first red card in his illustrious international career, which has now yielded 226 appearances for Portugal.
It will yield a one-game suspension at the very least, meaning Ronaldo’s role in Portugal’s bid to qualify for next summer’s World Cup, which he has already admitted will be his last, is now over without yet reaching a conclusion.
Ronaldo must now watch from the sidelines as Portugal take on Armenia, knowing only a win will be good enough to guarantee a spot at the tournament. Anything less and Portugal could be forced into a playoff.
“The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games,” Portugal manager Roberto Martínez reflected. “I think that just deserves credit, and today, I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team.
“He was 60 minutes or 58 minutes in the box being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed and obviously when he tries to get away from the defender... I think the action looks worse than what it actually is, I don’t think it’s an elbow, I think it’s a full body, but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. But we accept it.
“The only thing that leaves a bitter taste in my mouth is at the press conference, your coach was talking about the aspect of the referees being influenced, and then a big centre half falls on the floor so dramatically at the turn of Cristiano’s body.”