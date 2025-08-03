‘No. 1 Target’—Darwin Nunez Linked With New Liverpool Escape Route After Saudi Approach
AC Milan have emerged as the latest contenders to sign Liverpool’s mercurial striker Darwin Núñez, according to reports in Italy.
The Uruguay international is widely expected to leave Anfield this summer. Arne Slot trusted Núñez to start just 17 games across all competitions last season, fewer than second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher. During his limited minutes on the pitch, Liverpool’s No. 9 racked up more yellow cards (nine) than goals (seven) or assists (five).
Liverpool reportedly rejected an approach for Núñez from Saudi Arabia during the January transfer window, with Slot keen on retaining his squad at a time when Arsenal briefly flirted with putting up a genuine title tilt. That stance has undoubtedly shifted this summer and Pro League interest has reemerged.
Núñez is said to have already held talks with Al Hilal regarding a blockbuster move, but there is also speculation leaking out of Milan, per Sky Italia. The historic Serie A giants are thought to have spoken with the 26-year-old and are expected to a make a “serious attempt” to secure his signature. However, the finances of a move are described as “difficult”.
The Reds are consigned to making a loss on their former club-record arrival—who could end up costing as much as £85 million ($112.9 million) if all bonuses are triggered—and a price tag of around £43 million ($57.6 million) has been floated.
This valuation scared off Napoli earlier in the summer and may prove to be too rich for Milan during a difficult period for the Rossoneri. The side which shares San Siro with Inter finished a lowly eighth in Serie A last season, one point and place above Bologna who beat them in the Coppa Italia final. Manager Sérgio Conceição has been replaced by Massimiliano Allegri and Luka Modrić is a notable new recruit. Yet, without the riches of any European football, Milan will have to be wary of their finances.
Economics are no issue for the state-backed Al Hilal, who reportedly offered Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak a staggering weekly salary of £600,000 ($797,000) earlier this summer. Those approaches were rebuffed and Liverpool are hopeful of snagging the Swedish striker, perhaps with funds raised by Núñez’s move to the Middle East.