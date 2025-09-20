Dean Huijsen: Agent Names Five Clubs Real Madrid Beat to Transfer
Dean Huijsen was a hot commodity during the summer transfer window after a breakout season with Bournemouth. Real Madrid ended up winning his signature in the end, but his agent recently revealed the major European players Los Blancos beat in the transfer market.
Ali Barat, Huijsen’s agent, revealed six clubs were interested in the player’s services in the transfer window: Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Newcastle United.
Speaking to AS, Barat revealed: “When Real Madrid came along, it was an easy decision: there were many clubs, but with Madrid there was no doubt.”
The move materialized quickly, according to Barat, after two games with the Spanish national team. Juni Calafat, Real Madrid’s chief scout, made contact with Barat and things progressed from there, in his words.
Paris Saint-Germain, the current Champions League holders, were also described as a “real option” by Barat when speaking to RMC Sport back in 2024. Though, the agent described that Huijsen felt there would be more playing time in the Premier League under Andoni Iraola than under Luis Enrique in France. Conversations also apparently took place with Borussia Dortmund, though the Cherries won out in the end for his services which ended up leading to a move to Madrid.
In an alternate universe, Huijsen joins up with Enrique and already has a Champions League under his belt perhaps.
Huijsen signed a five-year contract with Los Blancos after they activated a £50 million ($66.4 million) release clause. The deal marked a Real Madrid transfer record—the most expensive defender in club history—and the first signing of the Xabi Alonso era.
The 20-year-old started immediately under Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup. Huijsen played every group stage match plus round of 16 and quarterfinals ties against Juventus and Dortmund respectively, though a late red card against the latter saw him suspended for the semifinals. PSG would go on to defeat Real Madrid to eliminate them from the tournament.
From there, Huijsen has appeared in every Real Madrid game to start the 2025–26 season. Though, that will change on Sept. 20 as he serves a suspension in La Liga for a red card against Real Sociedad.