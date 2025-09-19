Dean Huijsen Slams Decision to Uphold his La Liga Suspension
Real Madrid center back Dean Huijsen couldn’t hide his frustration and took to social media to slam Spanish soccer over the decision to upheld his one-game suspension.
Huijsen was the protagonist of a very controversial red card in Real Madrid’s most recent La Liga game against Real Sociedad. The Spain international brought down Mikel Oyarzabal close to the halfway line and referee Gil Manzano showed him a straight red, deeming the action as a denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity.
Replays showed that Huijsen wasn’t the last defender. Éder Militão, on the other side of the of the center circle could’ve realistically stopped Oyarzabal from being through on goal.
On the days following the game, Spain’s football federation’s Technical Committee of Referees (CTA)—who have introduced “Review Time“ for the 2025–26 season— admitted through a spokesperson that Hujsen’s challenge should’ve been punished with a yellow card.
Real Madrid’s first appeal to try and revoke Huijsen’s suspension failed. After CTA admitted that Huijsen didn’t deserve a red card for his challenge, Los Blancos appealed for a second time. Nevertheless, the appeal was unsuccessful once again and the young center back won’t be available against Espanyol.
This prompted Huijsen to take to social media to slam the decision and to criticize Spanish soccer altogether, by making a step-by-step account of what transpired.
“First, Gil Manzano unfairly sends-off Huijsen. Second, VAR doesn’t intervene and allows this. Third, Real Madrid plays with one less player for two/thirds of the game. Fourth, CTA recognizes a mistake was made. Fifth, CTA punishes Huijsen, once they’ve already recognized the mistake, with a one-match suspension.
“The error has been admitted but I’m still suspended, good image for Spanish soccer,” Huijsen wrote ironically.
CTA argues that they can’t overturn Huijsen’s suspension given the action that resulted in his red card can be open to interpretation, per MARCA.
With Antonio Rüdiger injured and Huijsen suspended, Raúl Asencio appears to be the main candidate to start alongside Militão against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabéu.