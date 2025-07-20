Denzel Dumfries: Inter Milan Chief Reacts to Barcelona, Man City Speculation
Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio firmly shut down recent talk of a Denzel Dumfries sale.
Despite signing a contract extension with Inter back in November, Dumfries has been at the center of transfer speculation this summer. The Dutchman’s deal, which extended his stay in Milan through 2028, reportedly includes a buyout clause worth only €25 million ($29.4 million).
The fee is a relatively low amount for a player of Dumfries’s quality, and multiple clubs are circling around the fullback. Barcelona and Manchester City emerged as the two frontrunners aiming to snag Dumfries’s signature, but Ausilio denied interest from the La Liga champions.
“No, we did not receive anything from [Barcelona],” Ausilio told reporters. “There has never been anything in it. I can confirm there is a release clause, which was introduced during a difficult moment, but in my view we did well to protect the club’s heritage.”
Barcelona were in the market for extra depth at fullback, but the Catalans have instead focused on adding a winger to Hansi Flick’s squad. The club missed out on Nico Williams, but are reportedly nearing a deal for Marcus Rashford.
Ausilio also seemingly shut down links to Man City as well: “We renewed [Dumfries’s] contract at a time when there was the genuine risk of losing him as a free agent. I can assure you that the clause scared you a lot more than it did us. Inter are relaxed and he is happy to remain.”
Right back has been an area of concern for Pep Guardiola’s side ever since Kyle Walker’s declining form and subsequent exit. Matheus Nunes and Rico Lewis took turns on the right flank last season, but both struggled to maintain consistent form.
Dumfries, meanwhile, is coming off a career-best season at Inter, tallying 11 goals and five assists in 47 appearances. The 29-year-old’s stellar form was not enough to help the Italian giants to silverware, though; Inter finished as the runners-up in Serie A, the Champions League and the Italian Super Cup.