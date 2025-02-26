Does the Away Goal Rule Apply in the Copa Del Rey Semifinals?
The 2024–25 Copa Del Rey is reaching its decisive phase. Only four teams remain after 115 sides from all tiers of Spanish soccer took part in the tournament.
The Copa del Rey semifinals are underway and, unlike any other round of the competition, the four fixtures are two-legged, giving sides a chance to host a semifinal game at their home stadium.
Barcelona and Atlético Madrid already kicked off the semifinals with an electrifying 4–4 draw in the first leg at Montjuic. Real Madrid will travel face Real Sociedad at Reale Arena for the opening leg of their semifinals matchup.
As is the case whenever knockout rounds in soccer tournaments are played over two legs, there's always a question about the away goals rule being in play.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Does The Away Goal Rule Apply in the Copa Del Rey Semifinals?
No, the away goals rule doesn't come into play in the Copa Del Rey semifinals. Following the footsteps of UEFA, who eliminated the away goals rule in the Champions League in 2022–23, the Spanish Soccer Federation has discarded the rule for their most prestigious cup tournament.
If the semifinals remain tied after 180 minutes across both legs, then a 30 minute extra time will ensue and, if necessary, a penalty shootout will come after to determine who advances to the final on Saturday, April 26.
Not having the away goal rule count could hugely benefit Barcelona, who allowed Diego Simeone's men to score four away goals in the first leg. A second leg draw with both teams scoring less than four goals would've seen Atleti advance to the final had the rule been in place.
When Is the Second Leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals?
The second leg of the Copa Del Rey semifinals will be played the week after club soccer action resumes following the March international break.
Check the full schedule below.
- Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Tuesday, Apr. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET/20:30 GMT
- Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona: Wednesday, Apr. 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET/20:30 GMT