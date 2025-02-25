Are the 2025 Copa Del Rey Semifinals Played Over Two Legs?
For the first time since the 2013–14 season, the Copa del Rey semifinals feature the three biggest clubs in Spain.
Back at the beginning of February, the Copa del Rey quarterfinals unfolded throughout Spain to determine the four teams moving on to the next stage of the competition. Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona and Real Sociedad all punched their tickets to the semifinals after coming out on top of their knockout matches.
The Copa del Rey semifinals draw put Barcelona against Atlético Madrid, while Real Sociedad matched up with Real Madrid. Between the Copa del Rey, the Champions League and La Liga, Diego Simeone's men must play Barcelona and Real Madrid in five of their next eight matches across all competitions.
First up are the Copa del Rey semifinals, where the four remaining clubs must prepare for a change in format.
Yes, the 2025 Copa del Rey semifinals are played over two legs, unlike the previous rounds. The first team out in the draw plays the first leg at home and then must play the all-important second leg away.
The team with the highest aggregate score after the conclusion of the second leg will advance to the final in Sevilla. If both sides are level on aggregate come the end of 90 minutes in the second leg, then extra time and possibly a penalty shootout will decide the winner.
Barcelona and Atlético Madrid kick off the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 25, followed by Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
When Is the Second Leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals?
The second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals are more than one month after the first leg. Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid will not play the deciding leg of their ties until the first week of April.
Check out the full schedule below:
- Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Tuesday, Apr. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET/20:30 GMT
- Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona: Wednesday, Apr. 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET/20:30 GMT
The two winners will advance to the Copa del Rey final, which kicks off on Saturday, April 26.