Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Isak and Ekitike Start Together
Eintracht Frankfurt may prove the perfect tonic for a Liverpool team that have lost four games on the bounce on either side of the October international break.
Such a slump certainly wasn’t foreseen when the Reds were beaten for the first time this season at Crystal Palace last month. Their 2–1 defeat to Manchester United at the weekend undoubtedly hurt the most, but the quick turnaround means Arne Slot’s side have the chance to stop the rot and recoup some momentum in midweek.
Their productive start to the campaign means they’re merely an uptick in form away from cosying up alongside Arsenal at the Premier League summit again, and a standout performance in Germany will have many regarding the Slot’s men as potential European conquerors.
Liverpool should be encouraged by Frankfurt’s dire defensive record, but a vulnerable Reds structure will be tested by the home side’s verticality, directness and final third efficiency.
Here’s how Slot could set his team up in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (4-2-3-1)
GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—The Georgian hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory since stepping in to fill Alisson’s void, but he’s not the primary reason for Liverpool’s malaise.
RB: Dominik Szoboszlai—If Slot is to sure up his side, utilising Szoboszlai as an inverted right-back is the move he has to make. The Hungarian has proven he can excel in this position already this season.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—He hasn’t had a good start to 2025–26, but Konaté was let down by his teammates at the weekend. The Frenchman’s strong performance should see him retain his place.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Despite an off-colour showing against Man Utd, there‘s no way Van Dijk will drop out of the team. However, Frankfurt will ensure the Dutchman is a busy man for the duration of Wednesday’s game.
LB: Andy Robertson—Milos Kerkez is yet to enjoy an upsurge, so Robertson is likely to replace the summer arrival in Germany.
CM: Curtis Jones—The Englishman was impressive off the bench again at the weekend, and simply must play a bigger role for Slot over the coming weeks.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—With Ryan Gravenberch likely to miss out due to an ankle injury, Mac Allister, who took an elbow to the head from Van Dijk a minute into Sunday’s defeat, should keep his spot in the starting XI.
AM: Florian Wirtz—The 4-2-4 surely won’t be coming back out anytime soon, but Wirtz once again flashed how good he could be for this Liverpool team. A return to a familiar environment should help the German international.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Slot took Salah out of the team for Liverpool’s previous league phase outing at Galatasaray, but the Dutchman will know that there’s a chance for the Egyptian to have a productive night under the lights.
ST: Alexander Isak—Isak and Hugo Ekitiké operated only briefly in tandem on Sunday, but the pair will surely have to play together moving forward for Liverpool’s summer investment to be worthwhile. Expect plenty of moving parts in the Reds’ frontline.
LW: Hugo Ekitiké—Cody Gakpo has been the go-to man in the final third as of late, but the Dutchman could be rotated out of the side for Ekitiké, who has the attributes to shine out wide.