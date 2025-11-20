Emotional Lionel Messi Reacts to Latest Barcelona Award
Lionel Messi’s latest addition to his personal collection of silverware is being named “the most loved player in Barcelona’s history.”
The award was part of SPORT’s Valores Del Deporte gala. Recognitions were handed out while Messi was representing Argentina during the November international action. Upon his return to Miami, SPORT traveled to the U.S. to personally give Messi the award, prompting an emotional reaction from the Barcelona legend.
“It’s very special, for what it means and from where it’s coming from [Barcelona fans],” Messi said. “The truth is we’ve been through so many things, good and not so good as well, because it’s normal than in a career of so many years not everything is pretty and you go through tough times.
“But it’s my home, my place, my people. I would’ve liked doing my whole career there without having to leave to another club. Unfortunately, things happened in a different way. But still, I have a lot of beautiful memories.”
Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021, having played his final season with the club at an empty Camp Nou because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The greatest player in Barcelona history was not able to properly bid farewell to Blaugrana supporters, but it’s something he intends to change.
Messi Reveals Inter Miami, Barcelona Future Plans
Recently, Messi made an impromptu, under the radar visit to the newly renovated Camp Nou. He shared an emotional message on social media that took the world by storm.
Messi promised he’d return to Barcelona, fueling speculation about when it could would happen. After receiving the award, Messi shared insight on his plans to return to Catalonia.
“Obviously I’m going to return [to Barcelona]. I’m going to be present at the stadium like another fan, following the team and being one more fan.
“At the moment, I’ll be a few more years here [Miami] surely, but we’ll return to Barcelona because, as I’ve always said, it’s my place, my home, we miss it a lot. So we’ll be back there.”
Messi recently signed a contract extension with Inter Miami that’ll run until the end of the 2028 MLS season. His contract, age and Messi stating he’ll return as a fan seemingly shuts the door on him coming back to Barcelona as a player.
Still, regardless of the manner of his return, the reception Messi will get from Barcelona fans whenever they meet again will be truly emotional, passionate and unparalleled.