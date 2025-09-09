England's Left Back Options—Ranked
Under Gareth Southgate, England’s right back options were stacked, but the left side was often a headache—with Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell the only real sparks, but both frequently sidelined by injuries.
Thankfully, a new dawn seems to be breaking, coinciding with Thomas Tuchel’s arrival. The long-standing imbalance favoring right backs is finally starting to level out, as a fresh wave of English left backs emerge, ready to stake their claim.
Add in Tuchel’s penchant for wing-backs, and suddenly there’s an exciting mix of talent, youth, and versatility fighting for those spots down the left flank.
Here, Sports Illustrated ranks Tuchel’s best current options at left-back (and left wing back) for the Three Lions.
8. Ben Chilwell
On paper, Ben Chilwell might seem out of the running for an England spot – transferred out of Chelsea to Strasbourg, plagued by injuries, and a distinct lack of regular minutes under his belt.
But when it comes to quality, it’s hard to write him off completely. Although he hasn’t had much chance to prove it recently—not even a loan spell at Crystal Palace did many favours for him—he remains a player of undeniable talent.
Chilwell’s familiarity with Tuchel, having played left-back under him during Chelsea’s 2020–21 Champions League triumph, adds an intriguing twist. If he can find consistent game time and stay fit, he could still be a dark horse contender for an England call-up.
7. Keane Lewis-Potter
Originally signed as a winger by Brentford, Keane Lewis-Potter was shifted to left-back midway through the 2024–25 season by then-Bees manager Thomas Frank—and he absolutely thrived. He handled some of the Premier League’s top attacking talent with ease, showing not only solid defensive awareness but also the ability to burst forward and unleash his natural attacking instincts.
A surprise contender, no doubt, but one who could become an exciting asset—especially in a back-three or back-five system.
6. Luke Shaw
Luke Shaw’s talent has never been in doubt, but it’s been injuries that have held him back.
When fit and firing on all cylinders, Shaw was arguably England’s best left back under Southgate – even etching his name into English football history by becoming the first player since Sir Geoff Hurst to score for the Three Lions in a major final, netting at Euro 2020.
Unfortunately, injuries have continued to plague the Manchester United star, and with age catching up alongside rising competition, it seems likely that Shaw’s time on the international stage is drawing to a close.
5. Djed Spence
Not long ago, Djed Spence wouldn’t have even been part of this conversation. But during the second half of the 2024–25 season, he emerged as a standout performer for Tottenham, excelling at left back (and occasionally right back). Spence proved himself as a two-way operator—solid defensively against the best attackers, while offering real quality and composure on the ball going forward.
Although he was unlucky to miss out on Tuchel’s initial England squads, if (and only if) he continues on this trajectory, there’s no doubt he’ll become a regular fixture under the new manager moving forward.
4. Tyrick Mitchell
There was a time when Tyrick Mitchell was quietly climbing the ranks at left back, already earning caps for England along the way. The Crystal Palace defender brings a well-balanced presence down the left flank and has been a model of consistency for the Eagles.
But over the past year or so, Mitchell has taken his game to another level—playing a starring role both going forward and defending. His performances were crucial in helping Palace achieve a record Premier League points total in 2024–25, clinch a memorable FA Cup victory, and lift the Community Shield against Liverpool.
If Tuchel favours a system that uses wing backs, Mitchell’s recent form and experience in that role could make him an irresistible option.
3. Lewis Hall
Lewis Hall has quietly established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest pure left backs since his move from Chelsea to Newcastle United.
An eager attacking threat, he consistently pushes up the flank, delivering pinpoint crosses and boasting a powerful strike that keeps defenders on alert in the final third.
But Hall is no one-dimensional player—he’s tough and determined defensively, already proving himself by locking down top talents like Bukayo Saka in one-on-one battles. His growth as a tenacious ball-winner continues to impress.
Although injury cut short his 2024–25 season in March, Hall has emerged as one of England’s promising options at left-back since making his international debut.
2. Myles Lewis-Skelly
There were calls from Arsenal supporters for more Hale End in Mikel Arteta's first team, but the Spaniard only hands out opportunities to those he deems good enough.
Much was made of Ethan Nwaneri's sharp rise at the Emirates, but Lewis-Skelly has been equally impressive while performing a foreign role. The teenager shone in the middle of the park at youth level, but has been almost exclusively utilised as a lef -back for Arteta.
He's built like no teenager should be, allowing him to ride challenges with ease and compete physically with the most daunting of Premier League opponents. There have been a couple of disciplinary blips, but Lewis-Skelly has otherwise been a revelation.
1. Tino Livramento
When Lewis Hall’s season was cut short by injury, it was Tino Livramento who stepped in, shifting from his natural right back role to fill the void at left back—and many would argue he outshone Hall.
Comfortable on both feet and confident cutting inside in the final third, Livramento looked completely at ease in the position. His seamless adaptation is a clear sign of his quality and is why he should be firmly in the running as a starter for England on that side.
As former Magpies defender John Anderson put it: “Since going to left back, he’s looked like someone who has played there all his life. He’s been brilliant at left back.”