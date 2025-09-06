England vs. Andorra: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
England return to their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign on Saturday when they welcome Andorra to Villa Park.
Coldplay’s Wembley Stadium concert this weekend has forced England to travel to Birmingham for the visit of FIFA’s 174th-ranked side, with Thomas Tuchel desperate for a stronger performance than he witnessed in the reverse fixture back in June.
England could only manage a tepid 1–0 victory over the minnows and they understandably faced criticism for an underwhelming display, exacerbated by defeat to Senegal in a friendly several days later.
The Three Lions have won all three of their qualifying matches in a straightforward group but are yet to truly impress under Tuchel’s tutelage. Perhaps they can offer more flair against Andorra, who have lost all four matches in Group K without scoring.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does England vs. Andorra Kick-Off?
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- Date: Saturday, September 6
- Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. BST / Midday ET / 9 a.m. PT
- Referee: Mohammed Al-Emara (FIN)
- VAR: Bram Van Driessche (BEL)
England vs. Andorra Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- England: 5 wins
- Andorra: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Andorra 0–1 England (June 7, 2025) - FIFA World Cup qualifying
Current Form (All Competitions)
England
Andorra
England 1–3 Senegal - 10/06/25
Serbia 3–0 Andorra - 10/06/25
Andorra 0–1 England - 07/06/25
Andorra 0–1 England - 07/06/25
England 3–0 Latvia - 24/03/25
Albania 3–0 Andorra - 24/03/25
England 2–0 Albania - 21/03/25
Andorra 0–1 Latvia - 21/03/25
England 5–0 Ireland - 17/11/24
Malta 0–0 Andorra - 19/11/24
How to Watch England vs. Andorra on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player, UTV
United States
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, ViX
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+
England Team News
England are without a host of key players through injury, including Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham and Levi Colwill. The quartet won’t necessarily be missed against Andorra on Saturday but will be notable absentees when the Three Lions visit Serbia on Tuesday evening.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is a surprise omission from the squad after an uncertain start to life at Real Madrid, with Tuchel instead calling Tottenham’s Djed Spence up for the first time after an impressive spell of form in north London.
Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has also been rewarded for a sustained period of form and could make his England senior debut in some capacity against Andorra.
Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are the only players included who are currently plying their trade outside of the Premier League, with the latter having joined Barcelona on loan over the summer.
Adam Wharton was forced to pull out of the squad with injury and has been replaced by Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with Jarell Quansah also receiving a late call-up.
England Predicted Lineup vs. Andorra
England predicted lineup vs. Andorra (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Livramento, Konsa, Burn, Spence; Henderson, Rice; Bowen, Rogers, Gordon; Kane.
Andorra Team News
Andorra are unlikely to change much from the team that only allowed one goal against England in June, with the same back five and goalkeeper featuring—stopper Iker Álvarez made nine saves and prevented 1.95 goals in the meeting three months ago.
Veteran midfielder Marc Vales could return in the centre of the pitch, with 43-year-old captain Marc Pujol also named in the September squad. Ricard Fernández will be tasked with trying to unnerve England’s defence and score Andorra’s first goal in a competitive fixture since June 2023.
Andorra Predicted Lineup vs. England
Andorra predicted lineup vs. England (5-4-1): Álvarez; Borra, Llovera, C. García, Olivera, San Nicolás; Martínez, M. Vales, Rebés, Cervós; R. Fernández.
England vs. Andorra Score Prediction
England made hard work of their win against Andorra in June but should earn a more comfortable victory at Villa Park on Saturday. While Tuchel is likely to rotate his side and offer peripheral figures an opportunity, he boasts more than enough quality and depth to dispatch of Andorra with ease.
The pressure will be on for England to play with more attacking freedom and while they have suffered injuries in the forward line, those coming into the team will be desperate to make their mark on Tuchel.
Victory is inevitable, but can England excite supporters in the process? That remains to be seen.